Indonesia plays kingmaker in 2034 FIFA World Cup bid

A change of mind by Indonesia could shift the FIFA Football World Cup thousands of miles northwest in 2034 if current bids stay on track.

On Tuesday Indonesian football federation (PSSI) president Erick Thohir said his nation would back a Saudi Arabia based bid for 2034, then could potentially host some of the matches.

Only last week Thohir said Indonesia was in talks with Australia for a potential joint bid including Malaysia and Singapore. Tuesday’s announcement is considered a huge boost for Saudi Arabia ahead of an October 31 bid deadline set by FIFA earlier this month.

It could also mark a fatal blow to Australia’s potential bid.

“Indonesia supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034,” Thohir said in a statement.

“Indonesia continues to prepare for its bid to host the FIFA World Cup after 2034, as well as other FIFA competitions.”

Following FIFA’s awarding of the 2030 World Cup historically to six nations across three continents, the governing body reserved the 2034 edition for Asia and Oceania giving those nations only a few weeks to make plans.

On October 4 FIFA named the 2034 hosts and President Gianni Infantino said “In 2030, we will have a unique global footprint, three continents – Africa, Europe and South America – six countries – Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain and Uruguay – welcoming and uniting the world while celebrating together the beautiful game, the centenary and the FIFA World Cup.”

Following that election, Infantino set the 2034 bid deadline of October 31 and said it would follow the same process as 2030.

The 2026 edition will also feature multiple nations in North American with Canada, Mexico and the United States set to welcome 48 nations for the first time – up from 32.

Saudi Arabia was first to officially launch its bid last week and remains the only current applicant.

Indonesia had discussed plans to work with Australia since March, according to Thohir.

“They said they wanted it. We were waiting for the Australian government for their seriousness in working together with Indonesia,” Thohir said according to Australian Associated Press.

FIFA has not yet set an election date.