Istanbul signs MOU committing to host 4th European Games in 2027 – is 2036 Olympics next?

Istanbul is on its way to hosting the fourth edition of the European Games in 2027 now that officials have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) solidifying plans that were first announced in March.

The European Olympic Committees (EOC) claim this to be a “historic moment” as “one of Europe’s largest and most diverse cities strengthens its commitment” to host the event after being recognized as the only applicant for the edition. For Istanbul, this could also be a stepping stone towards an elusive Olympic Games.

Plans still need to be ratified by the EOC General Assembly that will be held in Bucharest from June 4-5, but the approval is seen as a formality with the continental Games set to open the last half of June only 3 years from now.

The signing ceremony took place at Rome’s City Hall nearby EOC headquarters among signatories EOC President Spyros Capralos, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Turkish Olympic Committee Vice President Kazım Âli Kiremitçioğlu. Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri was on hand for the proceedings.

Capralos said the Istanbul Games will build from the success of Poland’s 2023 European Games held in Kraków-Małopolska, possibly adding more popular sports such as swimming and gymnastics that were not included due to a lack of suitable venues.

“We do not ask for any new facilities,” Capralos told reporters during an online call Thursday ahead of the signing.

“The infrastructure is in place and there will be no new permanent venues built, which will make this a cost-efficient and sustainable Games, building on the model which worked in Poland last year.”

Organizers won’t be stopped from building new infrastructure, but the EOC is working to align with Olympic Agenda 2020+5 and discourage Games specific construction. Renovations and refurbishment of existing facilities will help extend their legacies.

Istanbul is a large city situated in both Europe and Asia across the Bosporus Strait, and while this provides more available venue options to host all events within the municipality, it also has inherent transportation challenges. Organizers are looking at ways of reducing travel time including the possibility of creating two Olympic Villages.

Capralos said organizers will leverage AI to solve such problems as accommodations and transportation as this technology develops.

He pushed back on questions about the the 2031 edition of the European Games explaining “one thing at a time, right now we are working for 2027.”

But the EOC president assured that there is interest throughout Europe in hosting future editions by regions that would not have been ready in 2027. He said interest increased last year following the release of a positive report by Deloitte underlining the financial success of Poland’s 2023 edition – the most successful European Games so far.

Istanbul Mayor İmamoğlu said “We recognize that the 2027 European Games will be a milestone in both our city’s history and European sports history. With the European Games, we are committed to reshaping how our region and Europe engage with sports.”

“Istanbul serves as a grand and inspiring stage for athletes throughout Europe. In 2027, we will elevate this platform with the European Games, inspiring sports fans across the world. Istanbul 2027 will amplify the perception and influence of the European Games.”

Roma’da imzalar atıldı. 2027’de Avrupa Oyunları İstanbul’da olacak. Şehrimiz hem herkese güzel bir spor şöleni sunacak hem de kültürlerin kaynaştığı bu kadim şehri bir kez daha dünyaya tanıtacağız. Bu süreçte emeği olan herkese teşekkürler. pic.twitter.com/tvLQr3Hvbj — Ekrem İmamoğlu (@ekrem_imamoglu) May 16, 2024

İmamoğlu hopes the European Games will be a stepping stone towards hosting an Olympic Games as early as the next available edition in 2036. Brisbane has already been elected to stage in 2032 with Paris hosting this July and Los Angeles in 2028.

In March İmamoğlu threw his support behind an Olympic bid as part of his reelection campaign promising “In 2036, we will bring this city to experience a year in which we participate at the highest level, win medals at the highest level, and make history with our new generation, our bright young people.”

He underlined his commitment to landing the Olympic Games during comments made ahead of Thursday’s signing.

The Mayor compared the European Games to the Olympics and suggested “we will manage the organization of the European Games with the gravitas and precision of that of the Olympic Games.”

The city is not a stranger to Olympic bids but has yet to win despite several tries. Istanbul failed in five campaigns over two decades including for the 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2020 editions.

Istanbul was considered a frontrunner to host in 2020 until an anti-government protest in the city’s Taksim Square led to nation-wide unrest resulting in several deaths and mass arrests. Tokyo won the bid instead despite concerns about radiation leaks from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant.

There is no set timetable for the awarding of the 2036 Summer Games. Under current International Olympic Committee (IOC) rules interested regions are asked to open a confidential dialogue with the Future Host Commission (FHC) and once one or more qualified candidates are found they are recommended to the IOC Executive Board for election.

The 2036 Olympics host could be selected after the 2027 European Games, allowing the event to be measured for success. According to the Chair of the Summer Games FHC Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović an election won’t be held before “2026 or 2027”.

Following the expected ratification of Istanbul’s European Games bid in June, the host city contract will be signed by the EOC, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and the Turkish Olympic Committee.