Saudi Arabia launches unlosable 2034 FIFA World Cup bid with slogan, logo, website and an updated roadmap

Saudi Arabia is already a lock to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup but last week launched the formal bid to host the major international football tournament in compliance with FIFA rules.

The Kingdom emerged as the only bidder at last October’s deadline forcing FIFA to select it for targeted dialogue and due diligence before an election by 211 member nations and signing the host contract by the end of this year. FIFA said the months-long formality is designed to “ensure complete, comprehensive bids are received and evaluated against the minimum hosting requirements as also previously approved by the FIFA Council.”

The governing body further explained “this dialogue will focus on the defined priority areas of the event vision and key metrics, infrastructure, services, commercial, and sustainability and human rights.”

Saudi Arabia has been accused of “appalling” human rights violations and both the Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International recently urging FIFA to manage the bid with transparency and require “clear and binding commitments” from the organizers.

The spectacular launch included a new logo, website and the slogan “Growing. Together.” that “seeks to capture the parallel between Saudi Arabia’s rapid transformation and the positive impact hosting the tournament would have on both international football and FIFA’s flagship event,” according to a statement by the bid.

The logo is comprised of intertwined rows of multi-colored ribbons with football and cultural symbols that combine together in the shape of ’34’. The emblem is designed to evoke the “essence of Saudi Arabia’s young nation, vibrant society and rich heritage.”

Delivering the Games will be a daunting challenge for the wealthy Kingdom during an already busy year of sport. In 2020 capital Riyadh was elected to host the 2034 Asian Games in a double allocation that also saw Doha in Qatar chosen to stage the event in 2030. Saudi Arabia will be tasked with delivering the two largest multi-sport events on the planet only weeks or months apart, something never done before.

The 2034 edition will mark the first time the new 48 team format will be hosted by a single nation.

The larger tournament, up from 32 teams, will debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

A joint project among Spain, Portugal and Morocco was chosen to host in 2030 and that three-continent World Cup will have additional matches in South America to honor the centenary edition of the event.

Those awards set up Saudi Arabia for 2034 after FIFA decided to return to Asia, a possible bid from Australia fizzled and no other nations stepped forward before the short deadline.

Saudi Arabia has made major strides in hosting and sponsoring high profile sports events including the F1 Grand Prix and LIV Golf. With the Asian Games and World Cup set for next decade, the Kingdom is now ready to pursue its ultimate goal – staging the Olympic Games as early as 2036.