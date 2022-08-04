Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile to jointly bid for centenary 2030 FIFA World Cup

A four nation bid from South America will vie to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, it was announced Tuesday in Montevideo – the Uruguayan capital where the first ever World Cup match was staged in 1930. Intended to mark the 100th anniversary of the international football championships, Uruguay will be joined by Argentina, Paraguay and Chile in a campaign dubbed “Together 2030”.

Chile hosted the event in 1962 and Argentina staged it in 1978. Paraguay is looking to become a first time host to the massive event that is expected to feature 48 teams and 60 total matches. It is the first time as many as four different nations have joined in a single bid for the World Cup.

The South American project currently has one rival – a joint bid between Spain and Portugal that officially launched earlier this year. Morocco could reprise its failed 2026 bid and another foursome – Romania, Greece, Bulgaria, and Serbia – were also in discussions and could emerge a joint bidders.

FIFA is expected to name the 2030 host at its 74th Congress in 2024.

Qatar will stage the 2022 World Cup from November 21 to December 18.

Canada, Mexico and United States will jointly host the 2026 edition, the first time the event will be held across more than two countries.