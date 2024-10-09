3×3 at Paris 2024 marked the second time the fast-paced and compact version of basketball has featured at the Games after debuting at Tokyo 2020 without fans in attendance due to Covid pandemic restrictions. In Paris, 4000 spectators were packed into the sold-out sessions where they watched nail-biting championship matches with the Netherlands winning the men’s tournament and Germany prevailing on the Women’s side.

The rising sport has already been locked in to the Los Angeles 2028 program with a venue still to be determined.

Walking towards the Urban Sports Park at Place de la Concord during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, fans were always welcomed by energetic music enveloped with cheers and applause from engaged spectators. Siting 3X3 basketball among BMX cycling, skateboarding and breaking helped complete one of the most exciting venue clusters at the Games. Even those who did not have a 3×3 ticket could still feel part of the action by peaking into the venue from outside of the open air grandstand. Many gathered beside the historic Fountain of the Seas for a view of the half-court while under the Urban Park’s big screen for a closer view of the action.

The 3×3 arena is a temporary structure designed to fit into many urban areas giving the sport the look and feel of its cultural roots. The half court design and 3-on-3 format of the competition makes it easily accessible to those who want to play at home.

The international basketball federation FIBA has highlighted its “explosive” growth with followers across social media platforms growing from 2.6 million in 2021 to over 8 million today. Millions watched the Paris events live on television or streaming with the final matches grabbing a significant market share of viewers.

What’s next for 3×3? GamesBids.com recently asked FIBA 3×3 Managing Director Alex Sanchez for his thoughts on Paris and what we can expect for Los Angeles.

GamesBids.com: Did you get the results you were looking for with 3×3 basketball in Paris?

Alex Sanchez: The results were incredible. Quite honestly, we couldn’t have asked for a better reception both from the tens of thousands of spectators who cheered the players on from the stands over the course of the Games or the hundreds of millions around the world who watched and engaged through their digital platforms. 3×3 basketball in the heart of the Urban Park was a standout sport. There was a real buzz and excitement around the venue as fans got to enjoy 3×3 basketball at the Olympics for the very first time. And online our engagement was staggering, with 132 million views and 195 million impressions on our digital channels, a 614 percent increase on Tokyo 2020.

GB: What would you consider changing for LA28?

AS: The 3×3 basketball competitions in Paris were a huge success. With only a couple of months having passed, we are still debriefing and evaluating what worked well and where there may be room for improvement. It is therefore too soon to be discussing what changes, if any, will be made for LA28. What we can say is that Los Angeles, a city synonymous with street culture, in a country where our sport was born, is the perfect host for Olympic 3×3 basketball. With its vibrant streets packed with passionate basketball fans of all ages, LA28 will undoubtedly be a historic moment for 3×3. We are confident that it will be once again the hottest tickets in town.

GB: Lebron James and other notable personalities were spotted on the 3×3 basketball sidelines in Paris. Do you think this helped add exposure to the events?

AS: The 3×3 basketball venue at Place de la Concorde drew sold-out crowds of 4,000 spectators daily, with thousands more gathering outside to catch a glimpse of the world-class action on court. The presence of NBA legends, royalty, movie stars, and influential sports figures sitting courtside added to the incredible atmosphere and just reinforced the demand there is out there to watch 3×3 basketball. From Kevin Durant to LeBron James, and even royalty like King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, and Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, the event was very special.

GB: What kind of promotion will you be doing ahead of LA28?

AS: Los Angeles is a city with a thriving urban culture which creates huge opportunities for 3×3 basketball. As you know 3×3 basketball transcends sport and blurs the boundaries between sport, entertainment and urban culture. The venue and fan zones in Los Angeles will be filled with non-stop music and passionate basketball fans, creating an electrifying atmosphere for those in the stands or watching from around the world. Stay tuned for some exciting activations.

GB: What are your thoughts on NBA players (who are not on national basketball teams) participating in 3×3 basketball in LA? Has there been interest?

AS: Anyone is welcome to compete in all FIBA’s 3×3 basketball official competitions! Of course, there are some entry requirements, but we want to continue to welcome more new players to the exciting world of 3×3 basketball.