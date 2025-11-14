South Korea’s 2036 Olympic bid from North Jeolla to include at least 8 sports in Seoul

Once domestic bid rivals, the province of North Jeolla in South Korea announced this week that it will share hosting responsibilities with Seoul if it wins a bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

Up to eight sports could be staged in the capital including athletics, handball, tennis, gymnastics, volleyball, track cycling and some preliminary basketball and football matches, according to Yonhap.

North Jeolla, about 200 kilometers south of Seoul, in February earned an unlikely nomination from the Korean Sports and Olympic Committee (KSOC) to bid for the Games after members voted convincingly 49-11 to elevate the province’s campaign over that of the 1988 Olympic host city. Seoul, after hosting those watershed Games for the nation, maintains legacies that will help stage those eight sports.

Development would be required across North Jeolla, but provincial officials have said such venue and infrastructure work is necessary anyways – and that the Games will help promote more balanced development across South Korea outside of Seoul. Provincial capital Jeonju will play a central role, but sports will be spread among other cities throughout the region. Outside of the province, Daegu could host shooting and Gwangju football and baseball matches.

“The venue plans reflect opinions of the International Olympic Committee and other stakeholders. While making the most of existing infrastructure, the plans also meet international standards,” bid committee head Yoo Hee-sook said according to Yonhap, adding that the possibility of Seoul being a formal co-host has not been considered.

In the international race, North Jeolla will face an uphill battle in a crowded field. IOC president Kirsty Coventry called for a review of the Olympic bid process in July and it has since been on hold with no timeline in place for the 2036 Games.

Doha in Qatar and Ahmedabad in India have formalized 2036 campaigns.

Other potential 2036 or 2040 bids include Santiago in Chile, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Germany, Istanbul in Türkiye, Budapest in Hungary and Spain.

Los Angeles is scheduled to host the 2028 Olympic Games followed by Brisbane in 2032. The Winter Games are to be staged in Milano-Cortina, Italy in February 2026 followed by French Alps in 2030 and Salt Lake City, USA in 2034.

South Korea last staged a Winter Olympics in PyeongChang in 2018 and the Youth Winter Olympics across Gangwon Province in 2024.