IOC rejects $9.5 bn offer for rights to host 2036 Olympics

A USD $9.5 billion offer for the rights to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036 was rejected by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last month it has been learned.

Amid multi-nation interest to stage the next available Games, one unnamed National Olympic Committee (NOC) offered to pay the massive price simply for the license to organize the event, a source familiar with the proposed deal told GamesBids.com. The sum did not include the actual costs of the event, they said, asking to remain anonymous since they are not authorized to speak on the matter.

NOCs are national Olympic governing bodies that own the domestic rights to the Olympic brand and have the sole authority to tender bids to host the Games, usually on behalf of a government. Many nations and their constituents shy away from pursuing the Games due to the high organizing costs that range upwards from $3 billion so the mystery bidder likely represents a nation with deep pockets.

Doha in Qatar, Ahmedabad in India and North Jeolla Province in South Korea have already formalized 2036 campaigns.

Other interested 2036 or 2040 bidders include Santiago in Chile, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Germany, Istanbul in Türkiye, Spain and Budapest in Hungary.

Last year new IOC President Kirsty Coventry paused the bid process and committed to an intensive review after members requested more transparency and involvement in host selection as well as input into the timing of the decision. In recent years much of the decision-making has been done by the Executive Board behind closed doors and without a fixed schedule. In the past decade Games have been awarded as early as 11 years in advance with Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032, and as late as six years with the French Alps 2030 Winter Games.

Last year GamesBids.com reported that the IOC might be willing to accept payment for the right to host under a new package of reforms considered being investigated by Coventry after her election. In 2025 the IOC’s TOP Olympic sponsorship program revenue dropped to US$560 million, its lowest since 2020 after five companies including Atos, Bridgestone, Intel, Panasonic and Toyota walked away a year earlier. A paid hosting license would help replace lost sponsorships revenues and fund the rising costs of sport and the Olympic Movement.

But awarding the Games to the highest bidder would be controversial and against the spirit of the Olympic Movement that aims to spread Olympism across the world. Updates on the bid process are expected following Executive Board meeting in May and June.

GamesBids.com has not been able to independently confirm any of these details, but we did check the calendar. Happy April Fools’ Day!

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