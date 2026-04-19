Referendum reveals roughly two-thirds support Cologne Rhine Ruhr Olympic bid allowing project to move forward for 2036, 2040 or 2044

A German Olympic bid representing the North Rhine-Westphalia region has become the second proposal to receive public backing through a referendum. In a balloting that concluded Sunday, roughly two-thirds of those who cast votes said “yes” to a plan that could see a joint Cologne Rhine Ruhr bid to host the Summer Games in 2036, 2040 or 2044.

An estimated 1.4 million people – 32 percent of the population – participated in the vote with 16 of the 17 municipalities involved voting in favour of the project. Participation in Herten failed to reach the minimum required for a quorum and a valid result, so that municipality, marked to stage mountain biking, will be excluded from the bid.

The ballot (translated from German) asked voters “Do you support the City of Cologne participating in the joint Rhine/Ruhr region bid for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036, 2040, or 2044?”

Last October 66.4 percent in Munich supported of a bid from that region with a record voter turnout. A further referendum will be held in Hamburg on May 31. Berlin has also submitted a proposal to the German Olympic Committee (DOSB) but no public vote is required for it to move forward.

Residents in Kiel also voted in favour of being the sailing venue for an Olympic bid by any region with 63.5 percent approving.

The DOSB plans to finalize the preferred bid city and year in September at the organization’s General Assembly. Applicants have until June to revise their proposed projects.

The proposal for Cologne Rhine Ruhr features some record-setting venues including swimming events in front of 60,000 spectators at the Arena Gelsenkirchen and finals in handball, basketball, and volleyball in front of record crowds at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf.

Such referendums in the past have prevented Germany from welcoming back the Games since the event was last staged in Munich in 1972. Most recently, Hamburg residents narrowly voted against a 2024 bid and Munich voters scuppered their city’s 2022 Winter Games application before it even left the gate. Previously a successful referendum in Garmisch-Partenkirchen allowed a Munich 2018 Winter Games bid to move forward but was defeated by eventual host PyeongChang.

A possible bid by Germany to host in 2036 – the next available Summer Games – has been controversial as it lands on the centenary of the infamous Nazi-led Berlin 1936 Games. 2040 or 2044 has been seen as a better fit for that reason.

In the international race for 2036, Germany would face an uphill battle in a crowded field. IOC president Kirsty Coventry last year called for a review of the Olympic bid process last July and it has since been on hold with no timeline in place.

Doha in Qatar, Ahmedabad in India and North Jeolla in South Korea have formalized 2036 campaigns.

Other potential 2036 or 2040 bids include Santiago in Chile, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Istanbul in Türkiye, Budapest in Hungary and Spain.

Los Angeles is scheduled to host the 2028 Olympic Games followed by Brisbane in 2032. The Winter Games are to be staged in French Alps in 2030 and Salt Lake City, USA in 2034.