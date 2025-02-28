South Korea’s North Jeolla Province surprises by toppling Capital in bid to host 2036 Olympics

South Korea’s North Jeolla Province could battle against world capitals in its quest to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games after a surprising domestic victory over Seoul Friday.

“We’ve done it. We’ve created a miracle,” North Jeolla Governor Kim Kwan-young said in a statement according to Yonhap after his province earned a resounding 49-11 victory over the 1988 Olympic Games host, as decided by the Korean Sports and Olympic Committee (KSOC).

During a 45 minute presentation and 15 minute question and answer period, North Jeolla representatives laid out plans to share venues with neighbors across a wide region including Daegu for athletics (hosted World Championships in 2011), Gwangju for swimming (staged World Aquatics Championships on 2019) and Hongseong for tennis. Though widespread, officials claim the venue plan aligns with the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Agenda 2020+5 roadmap that discourages new construction and pushes hosts to use existing facilities where available.

Provincial officials also suggest plans will help promote more balanced development across South Korea outside Seoul.

Seoul’s presentation, led by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, outlined plans to leverage existing world class infrastructure, hosting experience, strong public support and proximity to Incheon International Airport to try to build a case for its second Olympic Games.

The Capital had been in the running to host the 2032 Olympics – at times considering a joint bid with North Korean capital Pyongyang, but the project fell flat when the IOC preemptively singled out Brisbane, Australia for election in 2021. Seoul then pivoted for a run a the 2036 Games, dropping Pyongyang from plans as the political climate changed.

Seoul had been considered a certainty to represent South Korea for 2036 until North Jeolla announced intentions late last year.

According to Yonhap, The North Jeolla proposal will need approval from South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Economy and Finance before it can engage with the IOC in Continuous Dialogue – a non-commitment phase of the bid process where parties can optimize plans explore mutual opportunities. Once the IOC’s Future Host Commission finds a suitable project, it will recommend one or more to the Executive Board for Targeted Dialogue and prepare the potential bids for an election.

North Jeolla will face fierce international competition from developing bids in India, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Other regions interested in 2036 include Hungary, Istanbul in Türkiye, Indonesia, Santiago in Chile, South Africa and Egypt.

There is no set timetable for 2036 bids but decisions could be made as early as 2026, Future Host Commission chair Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović said in 2023. There is also s possibility the process will change after a new IOC president is chosen in an election March 20 to replace current president Thomas Bach who will step down June 23.

The next Summer Games is set to open in Los Angeles in July 2028.