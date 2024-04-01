Indonesia continues push to host 2036 Olympic Games as delegation set to visit Paris 2024

Indonesia’s national Olympic committee (NOC) has remained engaged with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in the nation’s quest to host the Olympic Games as early as 2036.

“We are continuing our efforts to make Indonesia a future Olympic host, likely in 2036,” NOC chair Raja Sapta Oktohari confirmed Saturday according to Antara.

A delegation with observers status will visit the Paris 2024 Games starting in July, and monitor preparations by the Los Angeles 2028 organizing committee as part of the IOC’s continuous dialogue phase of the bid process. The IOC confirmed Indonesia’s inclusion in continuous dialogue following the November 2022 Bali G20 summit when President Thomas Bach welcomed the nation’s “readiness” to bid.

The delegation is set to include representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, and Indonesia’s NOC.

President Joko Widodo has proposed newly built capital Nusantara, now currently under construction, to host the Games in 2036.

Indonesia has never bid for the Olympics but successfully hosted the 2018 Asian Games, the world’s second largest multi-sport event, in Jakarta-Palembang. NOC officials had discussed a bid by capital Jakarta to host the 2032 edition but a full campaign was preempted by the surprise awarding of the Games to Brisbane.

The push to host the Games in the new capital will present both risk and opportunity. With the IOC’s Olympic Agenda 2020+5 the Games plan should not include any new permanent purpose-built venues, but the IOC has also vow that the Games should adapt to the local context. Sports officials in Indonesia are already planning to develop suitable sports infrastructure as the new city rises.

Nusantara will be developed in a staged approach with the first residents expected to move in this year and completion set for 2045.

The IOC has suggested several cities are interested in hosting the 2036 edition. Notably India has mounted an aggressive campaign and Germany has begun a public consultation process to measure interest. Last month Turkey stepped up plans for a bid by Istanbul when the city was awarded the 2027 European Games. South Korea, Indonesia, Qatar and Hungary have also indicated possible bids.

There is no set timetable for the awarding of the next Summer Games but a host selection is not expected until after the next IOC Presidential election in 2025.