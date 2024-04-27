Qatar furthers progress towards 2036 Olympic Games bid

Qatar is currently preparing a comprehensive file to bid for the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to Doha-based daily newspaper Al-Watan that has cited “reliable sources.”

It is a complete bid file involving all relevant government agencies, according to the report published Saturday.

Qatar entered so-called continuous dialogue with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2020 meaning the nation joined discussions designed to explore options for hosts of future Games. Subsequently, the 2032 Games were awarded to Brisbane, Australia leaving capital Doha and other regions to consider other editions instead.

Qatar has been building experience hosting major events, reaching a pinnacle in 2022 by staging the FIFA World Cup. It has also recently organized the World Athletics Championships, the Aquatics Championships, and the ANOC Championships, the World Handball Championships, the Asian Football Cup, the 2006 Asian Football Championships and is looking forward to welcoming the massive Asian Games in 2030.

Officials hope to leverage the expertise and infrastructure legacy to host a successful Olympics. In 2021 it was claimed 80 percent of the required venues already exist as well as a modern and capable transportation infrastructure.

The Olympics have never been staged in the Middle East.

The IOC has suggested several cities are interested in hosting the 2036 edition. Notably India has mounted an aggressive campaign and Germany has begun a public consultation process to measure interest. Last month Turkey stepped up plans for a bid by Istanbul when the city was awarded the 2027 European Games. South Korea, Indonesia and Hungary have also indicated possible bids.

There is no set timetable for the awarding of the Summer Games. The IOC’s Future Host Commission for the Games led by former Croatian president Kolinda Garbar-Kitarovic is tasked with engaging interested parties in a dialogue designed to identify mutual opportunities. Once a good fit is found, the region is elevated to preferred candidate status setting it up for an IOC Session vote after a period of due diligence.

Both 2028 and 2032 hosts, Los Angeles and Brisbane respectively, were elected almost 11 years before the Games are set to open.

Garbar-Kitarovic has said she doesn’t expect an election to occur before 2026 or 2027.