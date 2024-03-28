Istanbul awarded 2027 European Games moving Turkey one step closer to 2036 Olympics

Istanbul was unanimously approved to host the 2027 European Games by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Executive Commission Wednesday after the city emerged as the only candidate in the race. The deal still needs final approval by the EOC General Assembly in Bucharest in June, but it’s likely the host contract will be signed bringing the fourth edition of the Games to Turkey.

“Istanbul and Turkey have long been good friends of international sport, with Istanbul having woven sport into the fabric of everyday life for the benefit of its citizens,” EOC President Spyros Capralos said in a statement following the decision.

“We know it will be the perfect place for Europe’s best athletes to shine in 2027.”

The quadrennial continental event that was launched in 2015 in Baku, Azerbaijan has since been staged by Minsk in 2019 and most recently by Kraków-Malopolska 2023 where over 6,000 athletes participated.

With a preparation timeline of only three years, Istanbul was seen as a fitting candidate where all needed venues are either already built or already planned for the city. The EOC has assured that although there was only a single candidate to host in 2027, “several other cities” are interested in hosting the 2031 Games due to the additional preparation time.

In February when Istanbul was positioned as the only candidate, Capralos said the EOC is working with the international gymnastics and swimming federations to bring those sports back to the Games in 2027 after their absence from Poland due to the lack of suitable venues.

“We do not want to insist on sports that force organizers to build new venues,” he said.

“Gymnastics and swimming are, of course, big competitions and both European federations want to be at the Games. I am sure that artistic and rhythmic gymnastics will return to the program and we are discussing an under-23 swimming competition.”

Istanbul will use the European Games as a stepping stone towards hosting an Olympic Games as early as the next available edition in 2036. Brisbane has already been elected to stage in 2032 with Paris hosting this July and Los Angeles in 2028.

The city is not a stranger to Olympic bids but has yet to win despite several tries. Istanbul failed in five campaigns over two decades including for the 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2020 editions.

Istanbul was considered a frontrunner to host in 2020 until an anti-government protest in the city’s Taksim Square led to nation-wide unrest resulting in several deaths and mass arrests. Tokyo won the bid instead despite concerns about radiation leaks from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant.

Earlier this month Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu threw his support behind an Olympic bid promising “In 2036, we will bring this city to experience a year in which we participate at the highest level, win medals at the highest level, and make history with our new generation, our bright young people.”

İmamoğlu is up for reelection Sunday (March 31) and has made a run at the Olympics part of his platform.

“The issue is a national issue. It is a matter of the country’s sports. It is a matter of service to sports. It is a matter of whether every step taken or the foundation laid today will materialize in that way tomorrow,” he said.

There is no set timetable for the awarding of the 2036 Summer Games. Under current International Olympic Committee (IOC) rules interested regions are asked to open a confidential dialogue with the Future Host Commission (FHC) and once one or more qualified candidates are found they are recommended to the IOC Executive Board for election.

The 2036 host could be selected after the 2027 European Games. According to the Chair of the Summer Games FHC Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović an election won’t be held before “2026 or 2027”.

The IOC has suggested several cities are interested in hosting the 2036 edition. Notably India has mounted an aggressive campaign and Germany has begun a public consultation process to measure interest. South Korea, Indonesia, Qatar and Hungary have also indicated possible bids.