Germany targets 2040 Olympic bid, steering clear of 100th anniversary

From the Palais des Congrès in Paris, France – Germany’s Federal Cabinet and the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) have signed a joint declaration to launch a bid to host the 2040 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. The document is a necessary first step for the submission of an application that will commemorate 50 years of German reunification.

Signed by Federal Minister of the Interior and Sports Nancy Faeser on Friday, a ceremony took place on the sidelines of the 2024 Olympic Games currently underway in Paris. Germany is currently struggling on the medal table with only two gold and seven medals overall placing the nation 11th.

“Germany is a sporting nation and a great host for international sporting events – as we’ve just demonstrated with the Euros,” Faeser said, referencing the European Cup football tournament that was staged across Germany last month.

“It’s a chance to demonstrate the values our liberal democracy stands for. That’s why we want to combine the Olympics in Germany with celebrating 50 years of German unity.”

The decision follows the ‘Frankfurt Declaration’ confirmed by the DOSB General Assembly last December that committed to the exploration of a future bid in either 2036, 2040 or beyond.

Organizers have said they prefer to steer clear of the 2036 edition that would fall on the 100th anniversary of the Nazi led propaganda Games of 1936.

The agreement comes after close consultation with Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Leipzig and Munich, and the federal states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria – all considering playing host to Olympic events. No decisions regarding host regions have been made but those plans will be finalized and publicized by the end of 2024.

Last year a public outreach campaign was launched dubbed “Your Ideas. Your Games.” and the DOSB has decided to focus efforts around sustainability.

“We’re focussing on sustainability: the aim will be to use existing sports facilities in various cities – rather than spending a lot of money on building new stadiums. I feel confident that together with the German Olympic Sports Confederation and the participating cities and federal states we’ll be able to get an impressive bid off the ground,” said Faeser.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) launched a less formal bid process starting in 2019 that allows bids to engage in an ongoing dialogue behind closed doors. The IOC does not officially recognize interests bidder so as to maintain their confidentiality.

No timetable is published and the IOC Executive Board can name a preferred candidate for election at any time. Brisbane was chosen to host the 2032 Olympic Games eleven years ahead of the planned opening ceremony.

Germany had expressed interest in hosting the 2032 Summer Games that were awarded to Brisbane in 2021 when the IOC unexpectedly singled out the Australian city for quick election under its new bidding guidelines. The new and confusing bid process led DOSB officials, and those at other national Olympic committees to accuse the IOC of lack of transparency.

Germany last hosted the Olympics in 1972 with the tragic terror-filled Munich Games. Since then, the nation has failed in five straight applications (both Summer and Winter) and abandoned at least two others before they left the Gate. Hamburg dropped a 2024 bid in 2015 after losing a general referendum. Munich canceled plans for a 2022 Winter Games bid when voters rejected the proposal.

IOC President Thomas Bach has said the number parties interested in hosting future Games is in “double-digits”. That interest could cover 2036, 2040 and beyond.

Many regions have made it known they are organizing bids to host in 2036. Notably India has mounted an aggressive campaign. Earlier this year Turkey stepped up plans for a bid by Istanbul when the city was awarded the 2027 European Games. South Korea, Indonesia, Hungary, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have also indicated possible bids. London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan had previously announce plans for 2036 but set a target for 2040 instead.