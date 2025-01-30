Italy’s Dolomiti Valtellina awarded 2028 Winter Youth Olympic Games

An overwhelming majority of International Olympic Committee (IOC) members voted Thursday to send the Winter Youth Olympic Games to Italy in 2028. By a vote of 89 to 1 (with 2 abstentions), the Alps region of Dolomiti Valtellina was confirmed as host with venues spread across Valtellina, Trentino and Cortina.

The vote was held during the IOC’s 143rd Session in Olympic capital Lausanne, Switzerland. Normally a days long meeting, this extraordinary Session was arranged only to conduct the election of the 2028 host and lasted just over one hour. IOC members had been gathered at Olympic House Thursday morning to listen to presentations from seven IOC presidential candidates who are vying to replace current leader Thomas Bach after his final term ends in June.

It will be recorded as the 11th and final time Bach presided over a host election. His successor will be elected in March.

Dolomiti Valtellina 2028 was unopposed after being recommended for election by the IOC’s Executive Board December 4. The Italian bid was named preferred candidate last July.

Previously Bosnia and Herzegovina and Sofia in Bulgaria had expressed plans to bid for the same event, but no other candidates were elevated to targeted dialogue by the IOC. In line with the new less-transparent bid process, details about other interested bidders were not disclosed.

Italy is already organizing the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games and will use some of that legacy to support the junior event two years later, including seven of the 11 venues.

Italian officials presented for 30 minutes, detailing a sustainable concept that requires no capital investment. IOC Future Host Commission for Winter Games chair Karl Stoss delivered his report that lauded plans and said his group’s recommendation was “based upon a solid vision” outlined by the bidders.

“Dolomiti Valtellina 2028 will consolidate the impact of Milano Cortina 2026 and further build on legacy programmes to empower young athletes and civic leaders,” Stoss said.

“The Commission found that the vision for the Youth Olympic Games is fully aligned with long-term regional plans, youth, sports and education policies, and the goals of Olympic Agenda 2020 and 2020+5.”

There were no questions from IOC members prior to the vote.

Plans include the use of a new sliding track being built in Cortina d’Ampezzo for the Milan Cortina Winter Games, but a delay in starting construction of that facility means it may not be available in 2026 and the track could instead make its Olympic debut at Dolomiti Valtellina.

The event will run from January 15 to 29 in 2028 and will include all seven winter Olympic sports: biathlon, bobsleigh, curling, ice hockey, luge, skating and skiing.

The Winter Youth Olympic Games debuted in Innsbruck, Austria in 2012 and has since been staged four times with the latest edition hosted by Gangwon, South Korea last year. The event includes athletes typically between the ages of 15 and 18.