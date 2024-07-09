What to expect as strong delegation planned for final pitch to secure 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City

A seven-member presentation team along with several athletes and key stakeholders who are part of the 21-member delegation will make the final pitch by Salt Lake City to host the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2034.

The 30-minute presentation to over 100 International Olympic Committee (IOC) members convening at the 142nd IOC Session at Paris’ Palais des Congrès will be followed by a question and answer period, and the final ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote. It is expected that the Session will overwhelmingly ratify the decision by the IOC’s Executive Board to award the Games to Salt Lake City for the second time.

As many as 100 people will travel from Utah wearing matching wardrobe Salt Lake City 2034 (SLC-UT 2034) president Fraser Bullock said during a press briefing Tuesday.

Joining the presentation team on July 24 are elected officials Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, both strong advocates for the Games. President of the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Gene Sykes along with SLC-UT 2034 president Bullock and board chair Catherine Raney Norman will speak representing the bid. Local athletes Olympic Champion Lindsey Vonn (ski racing) and Paralympian Dani Aravich (para Nordic skiing) will round out the on-stage team.

[See full delegation list below]

“This is a remarkable team that recognizes the positive impact of sport in our state and nation, along with the preparedness we bring in our quest to return the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games to Utah,” Bullock said.

The delegation is expected to take the stage at around 11:00am local time in Paris with the vote taken by secret electronic ballot at around noon. The Session could agree to waive the formality of the vote and elect based on a show of hands as it did when Paris and Los Angeles were awarded the 2024 and 2028 Games as part of a tripartite agreement in 2017.

Over 8,000 kilometers (5,000 miles) away in downtown Salt Lake City, thousands are expected to gather starting at 3:00am for a live watch party to include entertainment, food and giveaways. Organizers are taking advantage of the captive audience, families camping out to secure their positions for the annual Pioneer Day parade and celebrations – a major state holiday in the Utah capital. The bid committee asked the IOC to consider this special day for the election instead of the first day of the Session when host city votes typically take place.

The 2002 Olympic cauldron at Rice-Eccles Stadium will be relit to honor the occasion, and celebration will continue throughout the day.

According to a SLC-UT 2034 statement, the “presentation will showcase a Games Master Plan with one athlete village and all venues within one hour. It is a sustainable plan in alignment with the IOC’s vision, with no permanent venue construction needed.”

The presentation, produced by Scott Givens of an Emmy-award-winning creative production firm, promises to be impactful and entertaining. Givens was managing director of ceremonies and creative for the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City

In total three host mayors will be part of the delegation including Mendenhall, Mayor Jenny Wilson from Salt Lake County and Mayor Nann Worel from Park City. Three local teen athletes will join to “amplify its principle of sport as a key community catalyst” according to a SLC-UT 2034 statement.

The delegation will depart Salt Lake City on July 22 in a sendoff planned at the city’s airport.

The French Alps bid to host the 2030 Winter Games edition will present immediately ahead of Salt Lake City using the same format. The IOC’s offer to France to host those Games is pending the delivery of government guarantees that are delayed due to a snap election called by President Emmanuel Macron last month. Both IOC and French officials are confident that the necessary agreement will be signed in time for the planned Session election to take place.

SLC-UT 2034 DELEGATION

Presentation Team

Utah Governor Spencer Cox

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall

Gene Sykes, President, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee

Fraser Bullock, President & CEO, SLC-UT 2034

Catherine Raney Norman, SLC-UT 2034 Board Chair, SLC-UT 2034

Lindsey Vonn, Olympic Champion, Park City

Dani Aravich, Paralympian, Salt Lake City

Elected Officials

Stuart Adams, President, Utah Senate

Mike Schultz, Speaker, Utah House of Representatives

Jenny Wilson, Mayor, Salt Lake County

Nann Worel, Mayor, Park City

Jon Hawkins, Utah House of Representatives

Olympic & Paralympic Athletes

Brittani Coury, Paralympic Medalist

Jimmer Fredette, Paris 2024 Olympian

Erin Jackson, Olympic Champion

Kaysha Love, Olympian & World Championship medalist

Derek Parra, Olympic Champion

Chris Waddell, Paralympic Champion

Youth Athletes

Orson Colby, Luge, Riverton

Emma De Bock, Speedskating, Farmington

Kate Pressgrove, Figure Skating, Heber City