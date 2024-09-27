Swiss government lends critical support to ‘privileged’ 2038 Winter Olympics bid with possible referendums on horizon

The Swiss government Friday pledged support for the nation’s 2038 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games bid, clearing a path for the Swiss Olympic Committee (Swiss Olympic) to negotiate with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the chance to host the event.

Unlike failed bids in the past, hosting the 2038 edition is now an exclusive opportunity for Switzerland following the IOC’s decision to open a “privileged dialogue” with Swiss Olympic. The project had been defeated by French Alps and Salt Lake City, Utah in the races to stage the 2030 and 2034 editions in a decision made last year but the IOC’s Future Host Commission identified potential in the Swiss project.

Originally proposed as a privately-funded national bid leveraging existing venues across the country, the IOC asked that organizers instead create closer clusters and hubs with Olympic Villages for athletes in 2038 so that the Olympic spirit can be preserved. The widespread plan had been designed to reduce costs and risks of the bid in compliance with the IOC’s own Olympic Agenda 2020+5, and was a strategy to garner public support for the project.

Public support for the concept polled at about two-thirds, but the Swiss have been known to topple bids with referendums as they did with the nation’s latest Sion 2026 bid and others previously.

IOC Future Host Commission chair Karl Stoss welcomed a public vote to measure support for the bid before the exclusivity window closes.

Last year he said “we will encourage them, go for a referendum then it’s a situation that will be clear for all of us.”

Over the past decade the IOC and several bid cities have been embarrassed by last-minute referendum defeats that have toppled otherwise qualified bids, and this has been a key factor leading to the new less-formal but more opaque bid process. It is under this new process that Switzerland’s bid is being nurtured by the IOC unopposed.

Swiss Olympic has been given until the end of 2027 to modify plans and secure government and public support. Failing that, the 2038 bid will reopen to other interested parties.

That interest could include Sweden after that nation was passed over by the IOC in the same 2030 Winter Games bid and was further overlooked for 2034 and 2038. Sapporo in Japan, identified by the IOC as one of the most climate-capable possible hosts, had dropped out of the running for 2030 but later expressed an intention to bid for 2034 or beyond.

Switzerland has hosted the Winter Games twice, both editions in St. Moritz in 1928 and 1948. The latter were frugal post war Games awarded due to the availability of existing facilities after two straight canceled Winter Olympics.

Seven straight lost bids followed split among St. Moritz for 1960, Sion for 1976, 2002, 2006 and 2026, Berne in 2010 and the national bid for 2030.

The Federal Council’s guarantee is a key stepping stone following approval to participate in the IOC’s privileged dialogue from the Olympic member associations of Swiss Olympic in May, and support from Swiss cantons delivered in June.

Promising political support for the bid, the Federal Council “recognizes the high degree of added value that the Winter Games offer for Switzerland and the local community,” a Swiss Olympic Statement said.

“The Federal Council is prepared to make its contribution to clarifying further organizational and technical questions by forming an interdepartmental working group.”

Working groups will be organized to study “financing, mobility, security, infrastructure, venues, legacy and other operational aspects,” and to explore potential private financial partners to bolster the project.

There is no set timetable for electing Olympics hosts, but if Switzerland meets requirements in 2027 and the IOC agrees to move forward with plans, an IOC Session vote would likely occur in 2028.