Survey shows regional support for French 2030 Winter Olympics bid, but many unaware campaign is underway

A survey commissioned by Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur in France showed more than 70 percent of those asked in the region support the joint 2030 Winter Olympics bid with Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

But the same survey also revealed only half were aware of the bid that launched in July and as few as 30 percent of those asked said they were interested in winter sports, bringing into question whether there has been suitable public engagement around the project. A formal application is due into the International Olympic Committee (IOC) by November 7 ahead of a presentation to the IOC’s Future Host Commission on November 21.

On November 30 the IOC is expected to shortlist one or more bids from among France, Sweden and Switzerland for its ‘targeted dialogue’, the final phase in the process designed to prepare each project for the election ballot.

Only 806 people were surveyed, split between Hautes-Alpes and Alpes-Maritimes between October 18 and October 26.

73 percent (44 percent somewhat favorable, 29 percent very favorable) were behind the bid, and that number rose to 88 percent among the 18 to 34 age demographic.

Opposition group ‘NO JO’ has formed in the Southern Alps and the group plans to demonstrate against the bid on November 7, the day the application is due.

NO JO member Stéphane Passeron explained to BFMTV that the question asked in the survey was ambiguous: are you “in favor or not of organizing the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in an environmentally friendly and climate-friendly way”.

“The wording of the question is bogus,” he said.

“We continue to demand the organization of a referendum with public debates and a clear question. And there I am sure that we will win. If the region is so sure of the support of the population, why not organize this referendum?”

French bid and government officials have said a referendum is not necessary. The IOC only requires a referendum as part of the bid process if it is required by law in the hosting region. The IOC conducts its own polling as part of due diligence when evaluating bids.

A French bid delegation traveled to IOC headquarters in Lausanne in September to show strong government support for the project. Paris is set to host the 2024 Summer Games in the capital.

In Switzerland 67 percent support a bid that is being packaged as a national project with venues scattered across the country.

In Sweden as many as 70 percent support a follow-up to the Stockholm-Åre 2026 bid that lost to Italy’s Milan-Cortina.

Salt Lake City is focused on the 2034 edition that could be awarded the same time as the 2030 Games, but U.S. officials have said they will pivot to 2030 if no other viable bids are ready. Over 80 percent across the state of Utah have expressed support for the bid.