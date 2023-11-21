Stockholm backs Sweden’s 2030 Winter Olympics bid ahead of high level meeting with IOC

Th City of Stockholm announced Tuesday that it will sign the Municipality Agreement supporting Sweden’s bid to host the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2030. The important guarantee by the capital coincides with high-level virtual meetings also occurring Tuesday among the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and bidders for the next two editions of the Winter Games.

Stockholm’s Mayor Karin Wanngård told the IOC “the city is behind a goal-oriented dialogue with the IOC,” a statement from the Swedish Olympic Committee (SOC) said.

“The City of Stockholm welcomes that Sweden is going ahead with plans to host the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in 2030.”

Stockholm now joins Swedish municipalities Falun, Åre and Östersund in guaranteeing that required venues and services will be made available to a possible Winter Olympics. The agreement is conditional on the Swedish government providing state financial and security guarantees.

The municipal agreement does not provide any financial commitments but Stockholm’s support will carry a lot of weight as key stakeholders make final pitches to the IOC ahead of a bid shortlisting planned for the end of the month. Many ice events and ceremonies could be staged in an around the city which would become the hub of the Games. The failed 2026 Stockholm Åre bid received approval on a similar agreement just days before the final election when it was defeated by Italy’s Milan-Cortina, with the capital then offering to lease the necessary venues to the organizing committee.

Sliding events bobsleigh, luge and skeleton could be staged in Sigulda, Latvia as Sweden lacks the required facilities.

The IOC is expected to choose one or more applicants from among Sweden, France and Switzerland to a shortlist for a targeted dialogue with the intent of vetting the projects for a spot on the 2030 election ballot. The Executive board will make the decision based on Future Host Commission recommendations at its meeting scheduled November 29.

The final vote could take place next July ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Salt Lake City is the only region known to be focusing on the 2034 edition and could also be elevated to targeted dialogue at the end of the month. Last month the IOC approved a possible double election that would see both 2030 and 2034 editions awarded at the same time.

Other bids could be involved in the secret process, but last month Future Host Commission chair Karl Stoss only identified the four named above.

Sweden is the most successful Winter Olympics nation never to host the Winter Games despite eight previous bids. Stockholm hosted the Summer Games in 1912.