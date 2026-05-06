Poll reveals majority of Swiss support 2038 Winter Olympics bid as other nations prepare to jump in if plans fail

A poll released by Swiss Olympic revealed 61 percent of the population support the nation’s bid to host the 2038 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. The positive results are a significant step forward, helping solidify plans to stage the event in Switzerland for the first time since 1948.

In 2024 Switzerland was granted “preferred bidder” status for the 2038 edition, meaning it was given an exclusive window until the end of 2027 to prepare a project that meets the needs of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This consolation was awarded after the nation was shut out of the 2030 and 2034 Games when they were instead awarded to French Alps and Salt Lake City.

Since last hosting the Games eight Swiss-based bids have failed including for 2030/34 , 2026, 2010, 2006, 2002, 1976, 1960 and 1952. Recent projects have been toppled by failed referendums. It is still unclear whether the 2038 bid will require one or more public votes for legal approval with several jurisdictions as potential stakeholders.

New IOC rules have provided Switzerland with the opportunity to now present a widespread national Games, reducing costs and risks. Under this new model, if an individual Swiss canton votes against the plans, that venue could be moved to another canton instead – increasing the chances for a third Winter Games in in the nation (St. Moritz 1928, 1948).

Breaking down the numbers of the gfs.bern poll, 33 percent “strongly backed” the Swiss bid while 28 percent were “somewhat in favor.” Only 21 percent of those surveyed were “totally against” the Winter Games and 13 percent were “somewhat” against plans and four percent were undecided. The sample size of 1,007 respondents left a statistical margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points. Data was gathered from March 6 to 20 coinciding with the Milano Cortina Paralympic Winter Games in Italy this year.

Results further revealed an interest in the Winter Olympics with 77 percent watching Milano Cortina 2026, but also a distrust – about 69 percent – of the IOC in its own backyard with headquarters in Lausanne. Fifty-seven percent fear financial risks to taxpayers but officials say that 82 percent of the costs will be privately funded and only existing or temporary venues will be used.

Meanwhile other regions are waiting on the sidelines to step in if Switzerland doesn’t deliver a successful bid.

“Other bidders were very disappointed at the time when the Executive Board made the decision to tie up with Switzerland.,” IOC Executive Director Christophe Dubi told GamesBids.com in Milan in February.

“We had interested parties in Asia and Europe, and we said sorry.

Stockholm in Sweden had also lodged a bid for a Games and Sapporo in Japan was in the running but dropped out to instead pursue an edition further into the future.

Last month Calgary mayor Jeromy Farkas and Alberta premier Danielle Smith hinted at a 2038 Winter Games bid to mark the 50th anniversary of the Calgary 1988 edition. Calgary was the frontrunner to host in 2026 before plans were rejected by 56.4 percent of voters in a referendum. Farkas, then a city councilor, was an opponent of the project.

In March Lahti, Finland mayor Niko Kyynarainen hinted at a possible bid where some venues could be shared with neighboring nations.

In February Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre floated the idea of a bid by 1994 host Lillehammer but in March a poll by Norstat showed only 27 percent across the country supported the concept with 33 percent against and 40 percent undecided.

But the IOC is not holding discussions with any other interested parties and are working towards making the Swiss dream real.

“Switzerland is currently not in a position to compose a complete dossier with all the guarantees but they have just released their document with a master plan, and now everyone will be consulted, and the government might look at it at the end of the year,” Dubi said in February.

The estimated 2.2 billion Swiss francs project will be debated in Parliament later this year after a robust consultation process. The IOC had said that by the end of 2027 they will decide if Switzerland’s bid is acceptable, however there is no formal schedule in place for awarding the 2038 Winter Games. The Olympic bid process is currently under review using IOC President Kirsty Coventry’s ‘Fit for the Future’ guideline that is the focus of an Executive Board meeting underway this week.