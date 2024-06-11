New poll confirms strong, stable public support for Salt Lake City 2034 Winter Olympics bid on the final lap to election

A new poll released Tuesday confirms that Utah residents continue to strongly support the Salt Lake City 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games bid as the candidature enters the final lap to the election.

Published just hours before the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board is scheduled to review the bid evaluation report presented by the Future Host Commission, the Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics survey revealed that a staggering 79 percent of Utahns polled said they support welcoming the Winter Games back to the state in 2034.

A further breakdown shows 48 percent “strongly support” hosting the Games while 31 percent “somewhat support” the state’s second Winter Olympics.

Eight percent “somewhat oppose” the project while six percent “strongly oppose” hosting. Seven percent were undecided.

The survey was conducted June 4-7 by market research firm HarrisX asking 889 Utahns “do you support or oppose Salt Lake City hosting the 2034 Winter Olympic Games?” and has a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percentage points.

The new results are lower than the 82 percent support polled in a February 2023 survey, but remain within the margin of error.

On Monday the Salt Lake City 2034 bid committee published its 78 page bid book that had already been shared with the IOC in February. A section on community engagement noted “Utah is enthusiastically behind hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, with 82% public support.”

As part of the vetting process, the IOC’s Future Host Commission has commissioned its own poll to measure local support for the Games and will include those results in an evaluation report that will be published following the Executive Board’s expected approval of the preferred candidate. Both the approval, and the poll results could be available as early as Wednesday.

Along with French Alps – the IOC’s preferred candidate to host in 2030 – if Salt Lake City is approved the bid would then deliver a virtual presentation to IOC members within the next month before a final ratification vote set to take place in Paris on July 24.

Salt Lake City plans to deliver the budgeted USD $4 billion 2034 Games without any permanent builds by using the well-maintained facilities constructed for the 2002 Winter Olympics. Officials say the event will be supported by 100% private funds, and local taxpayers won’t need to open their wallets. The IOC will contribute $751 million in cash and in-kind services.