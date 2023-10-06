Majority support Switzerland’s 2030 Winter Olympics bid according to new poll

A majority of Swiss people support a bid to host the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games according to a new survey released Friday by Zurich-based newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.

When asked if they support the idea of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics, 55 percent of the 29,081 respondents on September 19 and 20 answered “yes” (29) or “probably yes” (26). 41 percent said “no” (27) or “probably no” (14) with the greatest approval coming from the 18-34 age group at 66 percent. Only 48 percent of those over 65 would back the Games.

Survey question – “The Swiss sports associations want to hold the Olympic Games again, but this time in a decentralized manner throughout Switzerland and with as little new construction as possible: Do you support such an application to the International Olympic Committee?”

The new numbers should be encouraging for bid organizers who have been conducting a feasibility study over the summer and plan to decide whether to move forward with the project as early as this month. In 2018 almost 54 percent of residents across the Canton of Valais voted against a funding proposal for a Sion 2026 Winter Games, ending the project in its tracks. In 2013, almost 53 percent voted against a Davos-St. Moritz bid, stopping the potential project before it could even begin.

This time Swiss Olympic has been developing the plan around the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) new bid reforms that encourage regions to use existing venues, even if they are across a broader footprint. The IOC also introduced new cost-cutting measures to make hosting less of a burden on taxpayers.

Spokesperson Alexander Wäfler for the national Olympic committee Swiss Olympic told Tages-Anzeiger “These survey results confirm that our Olympic plans are heading in the right direction.”

“Of course we are aware that in the end the mood of the population depends on how the Olympic Games should take place in detail.”

The results of the feasibility study are set to be presented to the Swiss Olympic Executive Board in the middle of October, and along with the Swiss Sport Parliament, a decision will be made whether to move forward with the project. Officials could target the next available 2030 Games or instead opt for 2034 or later.

The IOC has no official timeline on when they will award the 2030 Games but executives say they hope to approve candidates for targeted dialogue in early December. An election could take place at an all-members Session scheduled ahead of the Paris 2024 Games in July.

The IOC’s Executive Board and Session will meet next week in Mumbai, India and members could further discuss the 2030 and 2034 races. Last year the Future Host Commission for the Winter Games was asked to explore the impact of climate change on the Olympics and whether a permanent pool of rotating hosts and a possible 2030/2034 double allocation could implemented. An update is expected.

Sweden and France are also exploring potential bids, while the former 2030 race frontrunner Sapporo is expected to abandon plans next week amid the Tokyo 2020 corruption scandal. Salt Lake City is targeting the 2034 edition but U.S. officials say they can host in 2030 if the IOC has no other viable candidates.

Last year bids from Vancouver and Barcelona were withdrawn due to political issues.

Milan-Cortina will host the next scheduled Winter Games in 2026.