IOC President on French Alps 2030 Winter Olympics bid: “without guarantees we cannot make an unconditional decision”

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has made clear that the government Olympic Delivery guarantee will be required by next Wednesday (July 24) if the French Alps 2030 Winter Olympics bid hopes to be unconditionally elected during the Paris all-members Session.

Speaking to French sports media L’Equipe Bach said there are many possible scenarios, but with only six days remaining “we have to wait.”

“The CNOSF [French Olympic Committee], with its president David Lappartient, is in contact with all stakeholders in France,” Bach said.

“We must also wait for the evolution of the political situation following what has happened in recent days,” he added, referring to snap elections that concluded July 7 leaving an uncertain National Assembly and interim prime minister.

Bach said he had heard that all of the stakeholders and political parties are in favor of the 2030 Winter Games and this would lead to a solution.

The IOC’s Executive Board on June 12 approved the French bid for ratification by the members next week on the condition that the required guarantees are delivered ahead of the vote. Both the Olympic Delivery guarantee and regional financial agreements were due months ago but the IOC deferred the deadline while the last minute bid organized. President Emmanuel Macron called the election just days before the Executive Board decision, making it impossible for the Prime Minister to sign.

Now, while parties scramble to form a coalition, interim prime minister Gabriel Attal does not have the popular support to sign the high level guarantee.

“I am not going to speculate on legal details but without guarantees we cannot make an unconditional decision for the attribution of the Games. All stakeholders are aware of this. We are waiting ,” Bach told L’Equipe, hinting that the election might move forward with an unprecedented conditional award.

Bach had lunch with President Macron this week, and despite the emphasis on the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games – the two shared comments on the 2030 bid.

Bach said “we have of course discussed the Alps 2030, but you know that, since the beginning, the President has supported this project.”

“We have had very constructive discussions knowing that we need to have a guarantee.

“Afterwards, we can discuss the legal details that would enable us to make a decision. If it is a firm guarantee, we can make a firm decision , explains Thomas Bach. If there are still details to be resolved, we need to know what conditions would still need to be met. These are different scenarios, we have to wait.”

Under the Olympic Charter the bid file – including signed guarantees – must be complete prior to the election of the host. However, since the IOC’s Executive Board meets starting Saturday followed by the full Session kicking off Monday, there is an opportunity to create and approve an exception – perhaps by electing a conditional host. Otherwise, without guarantees in place the election would have to be delayed to a future Session.

Under the IOC’s new less formal and less transparent bid process, flexibility has become predominate.

The IOC has very little wiggle room with French Alps the only candidate in the running to host the Winter Games set to open in less than six years. Switzerland, currently in privileged dialogue to host in 2038, could be pivoted to 2030. Sweden could step in after its 2030 bid was rejected in favor of France.

IOC Executive have made it clear, however, that they want the 2030 Winter Games to open in France.

If a decision is made to move forward with the election Wednesday, the bid will present to over 100 IOC members at the Palais des Congrès in Paris starting at about 9:00am local time. A 30-minute presentation will be followed by a question and answer period and a report from the Future Host Commission. IOC members, excluding those representing France, will then vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’.

Salt Lake City will also follow the same process later Wednesday morning as it is set to be awarded the 2034 Olympic Winter Games. The U.S. city had had all guarantees in place since the March deadline and is expected to be overwhelmingly approved.