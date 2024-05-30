IOC now preparing final reports for Salt Lake City and French Alps Winter Olympics bids following presentations

The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Future Host Commission (FHC) for the Winter Games is now finalizing evaluation reports that will be utilized to determine whether bids to host the 2030 and 2034 editions will cross the finish line in July.

The eight member team plus relevant stakeholders is set to deliver these reports – and recommendations – to the Executive Board next month.

Following technical presentations to the Winter Olympic Federations (WOF) by French Alps 2030 and Salt Lake City 2034 earlier this week, the FHC has now gathered all necessary information to complete its report including from bid questionnaire responses that were delivered in February, guarantee files that were submitted in March, and onsite visits conducted in France and Utah in April.

Meeting from June 12 to 14 at IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, the Executive Board will use the evaluation reports along with guidance from the FHC to determine whether the bids will be recommended to the IOC Session for a final yes or no vote. Based on public comments made by Commission members and the progress of the IOC’s targeted dialogue, the approval of both bids are expected to be rubber stamped.

Colin Hilton, president and CEO of the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation, told Deseret News that the presentation designed to be informative for the WOF ended with Federation officials heaping praise on Salt Lake City’s efforts.

He said “they didn’t really have a ton of questions for us, mostly just comments and appreciation for all of what has been going on” with the Winter Sports scene in Salt Lake City since the Games were last hosted in Utah in 2002.

There were no “surprises” he added describing the leaders of the seven winter international sport federations in attendance as “very complimentary of how we have maintained and kept in vibrant uses the facilities.”

Presenters for Salt Lake City also included President & CEO of SLC-UT Fraser Bullock, bid chair Catherine Raney Norman, bid lead Darren Hughes, COO of Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation Calum Clark, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) chair Gene Sykes, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Park City Mayor Nann Worel.

Organizers told the WOF that the United States’ bid “is one of the most sustainable ever” with a plan that includes “11 existing and operational venues, along with temporary venues at the Salt Palace Convention Center for curling and the dual use of Block 85 for both medals plaza and big air.”

Salt Lake City will welcome professional ice hockey with an NHL team set to face off in October, and a new arena could be built ahead of the proposed Winter Games. The IOC has said new facilities are not needed in the current plan, but could be considered if they become available in the future.

French officials also met with the WOF earlier the same day to discuss the French Alps bid, but a spokesperson declined comment on the presentation describing it as a “working meeting”.

If the Executive Board gives the green light for the candidacies to move forward as expected, the evaluation reports will be distributed to IOC members for examination. Each bid will present for a final time on July 24 at the IOC’s all members Session, immediately followed by elections and the signing of the host agreements if approved. This will all take place at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, the venue designated as the Main Press Center for the Olympic Games that will open two days later.