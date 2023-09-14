USOPC gives full endorsement to Salt Lake City Winter Olympic bid marking a significant milestone towards targeted dialogue with IOC

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) endorsed the candidature file of the Salt Lake City Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games bid Thursday paving the way for organizers to work directly with the IOC in a potential ‘targeted dialogue’ that could lead to the Utah capital being awarded a future edition.

A Salt Lake City delegation presented the candidature file to the USOPC Executive Board at its quarterly meeting in Los Angeles leading to the important milestone.

“We are very grateful to the Board of the USOPC for its partnership and now this endorsement of our bid,” SLC-UT Chair Fraser Bullock said during a media briefing.

“We have completed a significant amount of work on our bid and with this endorsement we are ready for targeted dialogue if we are so fortunate to receive that invitation (from the IOC).

“This is a significant milestone for us.”

Bullock shared the strong interest in Utah’s potential second Winter Games including 82 percent public support and 100 percent backing of political leaders.

The bid also tied a bow around all 10 federal guarantees last week, breaking down any potential barriers to the project.

Bullock said that completion of these milestones “positions us well for the upcoming meetings next month in Mumbai and the meeting later this year.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will meet in Mumbai for its all members Session from October 15-17, and among the topics to be discussed could include the double awarding of the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games next year, and the possible election of permanent host regions beyond. An IOC Executive Board meeting agenda could invite one or more bids to ‘targeted dialogue’ in their pursuit to host in 2030, 2034 or both.

During targeted dialogue, an IOC Future Host Commission receives Candidature Files and prepares preferred bids for an election to host a specific edition of the Games.

Projects from Sweden, Switzerland and France are targeting Games to be staged in 2030 or later.

USOPC Chair Gene Sykes reiterated Thursday that Salt Lake City is aiming for 2034.

“We’re in a position to work with [the IOC] on 2030 if they need us,” Sykes said, adding “but they are also working very hard to develop an alternative bid for 2030 from a very credible host.”

The IOC is aiming for next year’s IOC Session scheduled alongside the Paris 2024 Olympics in July to elect the 2030 host.