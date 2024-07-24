French Alps 2030 conditionally elected to host Olympic Winter Games

Reporting from Palais des Congrès in Paris, France – After weeks of speculation, the French Alps 2030 Olympic bid was conditionally elected by the IOC Wednesday morning at the Palais des Congres in Paris.

Of 95 eligible voters present, 84 voted in favor, 4 against and 7 abstained.

The French National Olympic Committee (CNOSF) delivered its final presentation for the French Alps 2030 Olympic Winter Games bid to more than 100 International Olympic Committee (IOC) members at the 142nd IOC Session, with President Emmanuel Macron anchoring the delegation.

The election is conditional on the reception of required signed guarantees be a deadline to be set by the IOC Executive Board.

The IOC Executive Board last month gave the project conditional approval due to the lack of a signed Olympic Delivery Guarantee and public partnership agreements that were due last March. These were delayed due to the the dissolution of the French government in June but expected following the final round of the national voting July 7.

But with no political majority, the government has remained in hiatus until a coalition can be formed. No guarantee can be signed by the interim Prime Minister.

IOC President Thomas Bach told his members before the vote that he had full confidence “in our French friends” but he had a responsibility to stakeholders in the Olympic Movement.

IOC Vice President John Coates said that the Executive Board decided last Saturday (July 20) to offer the French bid the conditional award and the host agreement has already been signed and delivered by French stakeholders. The IOC will not countersign until the signed guarantee is received.

The deadline for the signed guarantee by the French Prime Minister is October 1, 2024 and it must be ratified by Parliament by March 1, 2025.

Members were asked to vote to ratify the bid based on the condition.

The Games will be anchored in Nice along the French Riviera where ice events will be held and a new arena build. The snow events will be staged in the North along the Alps, using existing venues including some used at the Albertville 1992 Winter Games.

French Alps was a latecomer in the bid and was chosen for targeted dialogue only four months after declaring, from among Sweden and Switzerland. Previously bids from former hosts Vancouver and Sapporo dropped out of the race.

The IOC will now consider the Salt Lake City 2030 Winter Games bid that is expected to be elected later Wednesday.

More to come as this story develops…