Election results put French Alps 2030 Winter Olympics at Risk. What happens next?

The French government remains in limbo following the nation’s legislative election on July 7, and that leaves the 2030 Olympic Winter Games bid from Nice and the nearby Alps in an equally uncertain position.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board approved only the French Alps’ bid to host in 2030 during a quarterly meeting on June 12 but made the offer contingent on the government signing a delivery guarantee and host regions approving costs. Those would need to be received ahead of a planned July 24 IOC Session vote to be held in Paris where members are expected to ratify the decision leading to the immediate signing of the host contract.

Guarantees were initially due months ago following the IOC’s decision to name the bid a preferred candidate. But last month the Executive Board agreed to wait longer for the signatures after French President Emmanuel Macron called the snap election that removed Prime Minister Gabriel Attal’s authority to sign.

At the time, IOC Future Host Commission chair Karl Stoss told reporters “we are very confident that both guarantees will be coming earlier than the IOC Session.”

Stoss’ comments were based on assurances from the French national Olympic committee (CNOSF) that government promises made earlier would be honored and there was a high likelihood of continuity after the election leading to a quick Olympics approval. But Macron’s gamble to launch a new vote to solidify his coalition did not pan out as planned and he is at risk of losing his government.

After the election Attal offered his resignation but Macron urged him to stay on board temporarily to ensure stability, especially with the Paris 2024 Summer Games just ahead. It has not been decided whether Attal, as an interim Prime Minister without a government in place, has the authority to sign the IOC’s Olympics delivery guarantee. While the government is in flux, those in power can only manage current affairs.

That could be a problem if no government is formed ahead of July 24.

Even if a new coalition forms quickly among several options, there is no certainty that the new government will support the Winter Games bid. Some parties in the New Popular Front coalition that may be in position to name the next Prime Minister oppose the organization of the Olympics.

If the Olympic delivery guarantee is not signed before the IOC Session then the election of a 2030 host will need to be delayed.

That doesn’t mean the French Alps won’t eventually be awarded the Games, but the ratification vote will need to be pushed to a future Session. The next time all members are scheduled to gather is next year in Athens, Greece when the IOC will hold its own presidential election, but that may be too long to wait if France eventually delivers the required signatures.

Alternatively, the IOC could hold an earlier virtual extraordinary Session to elect French Alps 2030.

If the new French government refuses to back the bid, the IOC could choose a new preferred candidate from those now in ongoing dialogue. That includes Switzerland which is currently in privileged dialogue to host in 2038 or Sweden after that nation was rebuffed in its own run at 2030.

According to local French newspaper Le Dauphine CNOSF president and IOC member David Lappartient is working with regional presidents Laurent Wauquiez, and Renaud Muselier to manage the situation, making certain that the President Macron and IOC officials remain informed and engaged.

If the guarantees are signed in advance, on July 24 the French Alps bid will deliver a 30 minute presentation to over 100 IOC members at approximately 9:00am local time in Paris, followed by a question and answer period. A final ratification vote will follow.

Salt Lake City in Utah has been named the preferred candidate for the 2034 Winter Games and is expected to be elected immediately following the planned French Alps vote. The United States’ bid had the Olympic delivery guarantee signed earlier in the year, meeting the original deadline.