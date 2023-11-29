“Door has opened” for Switzerland as IOC adds Winter Olympics bid to “privileged dialogue” for 2038, but referendum may be required

Switzerland is on track to host the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2038 after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) laid out its long-term plans following the first day of an Executive Board (EB) meeting in Paris Wednesday.

Switzerland had been vying to stage the Games in 2030 or 2034 but the Future Host Commission (FHC) instead recommended France and Salt Lake City, respectively, as preferred candidates for those editions – setting them up for elections next July.

As a consolation, FHC chair Karl Stoss invited the Swiss project to join a “privileged dialogue”, a new status described as an exclusive opportunity to refine the project according to IOC recommendations and join targeted dialogue for 2038 no later than 2027. Until then, the IOC will not enter discussions with other interested parties.

Last week Switzerland’s national bid that proposed existing venues in clusters across the country received unanimous support from its Sport Parliament. The project has received 67 percent public support in a recent poll.

“The IOC is convinced by the Swiss project but believes there is still potential for optimization in areas such as sports venues planning and financing,” Swiss Olympic explained in a statement.

When asked by GamesBids.com if Switzerland for 2038 is a lock, Stoss told reporters at a press conference following the decision “they have to do their homework first.”

“The decision is not made yet they have to do a lot to come to a strong support from the public side and also from the business sector and they have to show us a more comprehensive venue plan.

“The venue plan was spread all over the country and they have to bring it closer to some of the hubs. That means maybe four clusters and bring Olympic spirits to the Olympic Villages. At the moment we don’t have Olympic Villages, just Olympic accommodations all over the country.”

Stoss said that before the 2027 deadline he expects a revised venue plan, guarantees, and possibly a referendum.

“We will encourage them, go for a referendum then it’s a situation that will be clear for all of us.”

Switzerland has abandoned bids, as recently as Sion in 2026, due to lost referendums and poor public support.

President of Swiss Olympic Jürg Stahl said in a statement “We had our sights set on the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2030 or 2034. But in sport, you have to be flexible.”

“We now have the opportunity to develop our project together and are convinced that our framework conditions, our extensive experience, and our reliability make us – also for 2038 – an excellent partner for the IOC, in order to continue the current process towards the next generation of Games successfully and efficiently,”

“We are ready to optimize our project in collaboration with all interested stakeholders,” co-chair of the

Switzerland 203x association Ruth Wipfli Steinegger said in a statement.

“The door has opened for Switzerland to host the 2038 Games.”

Sweden was also in the running for 2030 after losing the 2026 bid to Milan-Cortina in Italy, but its vision did not extend into the future and the IOC decided to leave the project behind.

Should Switzerland miss the 2027 deadline, other potential hosts will be considered.