South African government approves bid for the 2036 or 2040 Olympic Games and launch of continuous dialogue with IOC

South Africa’s government has approved the nation’s bid to host the 2036 or 2040 Olympic Games after the cabinet voted Wednesday to enter continuous dialogue with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). No specific city was named, but if the proposed host outlasts several international rivals it would become the first-ever African destination for the marquee event.

“South Africa initiates its intention to bid for the 2036 and 2040 Olympic Games,” minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told media according to local reports.

Ntshavheni described continuous dialogue as a “preliminary and exploratory engagement that is critical to advance South Africa’s intention to bid for the hosting rights of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) first expressed interest in bidding a year ago when they sent a delegation to IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland in November. Then IOC president Thomas Bach had been encouraging the nation to bolster plans when visiting Johannesburg.

“Africa is on the rise and South Africa has the stability, the infrastructure and vision to stage an Olympics,” Bach then said.

Bach ended his term in June this year when he passed the torch to Zimbabwean Kirsty Coventry who has also expressed support. Africa will stage its first Olympic sport event next October when Dakar, Senegal hosts the 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

South Africa hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup across the nation, remembered by many for the howling vuvuzelas that dominated the matches. The country is now preparing to stage the ICC Men’s 2027 Cricket World Cup with matches in major cities as well as Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Cape Town bid to host the 2004 Olympics but place third after the Games were awarded to Athens.

Internationally Ahmedabad, India and Doha, Qatar have already emerged as top contenders focusing on the 2036 edition while several other regions are looking at 2036 or beyond including Saudi Arabia, Hungary, Santiago in Chile, Egypt and North Jeolla, South Korea. Last month citizens in Munich supported a bid referendum boosting the chances of a German bid. Other European contenders could include Istanbul, Budapest and Spain.

A bid by future Indonesian capital Nusantara was rejected by the IOC last month after its Executive Board ruled government officials violated the Olympic Charter by denying visas to Israeli athletes who were planning to compete at the World Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta.

The IOC has not yet set a timetable for a 2036 election, and the process for future bids remains in hiatus until a special review commission reports back to President Kirsty Coventry on recommended reforms.