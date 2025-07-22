Qatar confirms Doha 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games bid amid uncertainty in IOC host selection process

It hadn’t been much of a secret, but on Tuesday the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) officially announced its participation in the Olympic and Paralympic bid process proposing Doha host the 2036 editions.

In a statement the QOC said it has been involved in “ongoing discussions” with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), a phase of the bid process where interested parties can formulate and discuss plans with Olympic officials but without any commitment.

“Our participation in the ongoing dialogue around hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036 reflects a national vision that sees sport as a driver of development and a platform for promoting mutual understanding and peace among nations,” QOC president and bid committee chair Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani said.

This isn’t the first time the small nation of about 3 million people has pursued its massive Olympic dreams. Qatar offered Doha as host in 2016 and in 2020, both times being snubbed by the IOC because October Games dates were proposed to avoid the intense summertime heat. The IOC had mandated a July and August window to accommodate calendars of sports and high-paying broadcast partners.

IOC officials have now suggested that they are willing to be flexible on the dates to accommodate regions in various climate zones, and to address climate change.

Qatar already set an example after that State was awarded hosting rights to the FIFA 2022 World Cup with plans to stage matches in air conditioned stadiums during summer months. Organizers later convinced FIFA to make an unprecedented change and hold the high-profile tournament in November and December instead.

DOWNLOAD DOHA 2036 PRESS KIT

The legacy of Qatar’s World Cup will help bolster its Olympic bid as officials claim 95 percent of the sports infrastructure is already in place and that “a long-term vision aimed at building a socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable legacy” will help ensure 100 percent readiness.

Along with World Cup experience, Doha hosted the massive Asian Games in 2006 and is preparing to welcome the event again in 2030. As many as 18 world championships in several sports have or will be staged in the capital including swimming, gymnastics and basketball.

If successful, a Doha Games would be the first staged in the Middle East and North Africa and among Arab nations.

Other confirmed 2036 bids include Ahmedabad in India, Nusantara in Indonesia, North Jeolla in South Korea and Santiago in Chile. Interest has also been expressed by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Germany, Istanbul in Türkiye, Budapest in Hungary and Spain.

Ahmedabad had emerged as Qatar’s fiercest rival but earlier this month IOC officials reportedly reprimanded Indian officials on several issues including sports governance, doping violations and lackluster success at past Olympics.

The IOC may have concerns with Qatar as well as the 2022 World Cup was burdened with controversies including criticism over the State’s human rights record and the availability of alcohol for fans. But Olympic officials tend to overlook these non-sport issues as was evident in the awarding of both the Summer and Winter Games to Beijing amid protests over China’s treatment of ethnic minorities.

It remains too early to know where Doha or any other bid stands in the fledgling 2036 race that was put on hold last month by new IOC President Kirsty Coventry after she ordered a review of the bid process. Key concerns to be addressed are the timing of the elections and the involvement of IOC members in the process.

Before 2019 the bid process was conducted following a rigid calendar where hosts were elected seven years ahead of the Games, and all members could vote on the field of eligible candidates. Then new reforms increased flexibility and reduced transparency, handing most of the control to the IOC Executive Board to work at their discretion.

There is currently no set timetable for the 2036 bid process.

Los Angeles is scheduled to host the 2028 Olympic Games followed by Brisbane in 2032. The Winter Games are to be staged in Milano Cortina, Italy in February 2026 followed by French Alps in 2030 and Salt Lake City, USA in 2034.