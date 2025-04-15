Olympic cricket stays in California, baseball to be staged at iconic Dodger Stadium, squash at Universal Studios among LA 28 venues confirmed

Cricket’s return to the Olympics will be near Los Angeles in California, and not on the United States’ east coast as previously hinted, and baseball will be staged again at iconic Dodgers Stadium – these among several venue announcements made by the LA 28 organizing committee Tuesday after the new plan was approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board board last week.
The announcement confirms the location of most disciplines scheduled for the Games more than two years before the cauldron is set to be lit.
Last year LA 28 chair Casey Wasserman told reporters that the newly added cricket T20 tournament chosen to return to the Olympics after over 100 years absence, would likely be held in New York State to better engage fans in India. Current plans, however, have the sport staged in a temporary facility at the Fairgrounds in Pomona, 50 km from Los Angeles.
Baseball has been confirmed at Dodger Stadium where it is anticipated hometown superstar Shohei Ohtani will compete for Japan. Japan defeated USA 6-3 to win gold in the same stadium at the LA 84 Games where the sport had demonstration status.
Squash, also newly added by the organizing committee, will make its Olympic debut in San Fernando Valley on the Universal Studios backlot where the movie Back to the Future was shot. The new-look modern pentathlon now with an obstacle racing element will join 3×3 basketball, BMX and skateboarding at the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area.
Boxing, recently approved for the LA 28 program under its new governing body World Boxing, will hold preliminary matches in the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles and the final stages in the Arena in Downtown Los Angeles.
Hopes that beach volleyball would be staged at popular Venice Beach have been dashed and instead the tournament will take place in the city of Long Beach at Alamitos Beach. Instead Venice Beach will be the home of triathlon and the location of the starting lines for the marathon and cycling road race. Surfing will be held at Trestles Beach in San Clemente, a popular spot for the best waves.
Other venues are listed below. Los Angeles has pledged to stage the Games using only pre-existing or temporary facilities and without any public funding.
The Games will open simultaneously from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium on July 14 and close July 30 in 2028.
The complete list of Olympic sports, disciplines and venues announced by LA 28 Tuesday:
City of Los Angeles – 2028 Host City
3×3 Basketball in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area
Baseball in Dodger Stadium in Downtown Los Angeles
Boxing in the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles (preliminaries), Arena in Downtown Los Angeles (finals)
Cycling Road in Venice Beach (starting point)
Marathon in Venice Beach (starting point)
Modern Pentathlon in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area
Rhythmic Gymnastics in the USC Sports Center
Squash at the Universal Studios Lot
Triathlon in Venice Beach
City of Carson – 2028 Venue City
Archery in the Stadium in Carson
City Long Beach – 2028 Venue City
Beach Volleyball at Alamitos Beach
Coastal Rowing at the Waterfront in Long Beach
Target Shooting in the Convention Center in Long Beach
Sport Climbing at the Convention Center Lot in Long Beach
City of Anaheim
Volleyball in the Arena in Anaheim
City of Arcadia
Equestrian at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia
City of Pomona
Cricket (T20) at the Fairgrounds in Pomona
City of San Clemente
Surfing at Trestles Beach
City of South El Monte
Shotgun Shooting at the Shotgun Center in South El Monte