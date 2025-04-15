Olympic cricket stays in California, baseball to be staged at iconic Dodger Stadium, squash at Universal Studios among LA 28 venues confirmed

Cricket’s return to the Olympics will be near Los Angeles in California, and not on the United States’ east coast as previously hinted, and baseball will be staged again at iconic Dodgers Stadium – these among several venue announcements made by the LA 28 organizing committee Tuesday after the new plan was approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board board last week.

The announcement confirms the location of most disciplines scheduled for the Games more than two years before the cauldron is set to be lit.

Last year LA 28 chair Casey Wasserman told reporters that the newly added cricket T20 tournament chosen to return to the Olympics after over 100 years absence, would likely be held in New York State to better engage fans in India. Current plans, however, have the sport staged in a temporary facility at the Fairgrounds in Pomona, 50 km from Los Angeles.

Baseball has been confirmed at Dodger Stadium where it is anticipated hometown superstar Shohei Ohtani will compete for Japan. Japan defeated USA 6-3 to win gold in the same stadium at the LA 84 Games where the sport had demonstration status.

Squash, also newly added by the organizing committee, will make its Olympic debut in San Fernando Valley on the Universal Studios backlot where the movie Back to the Future was shot. The new-look modern pentathlon now with an obstacle racing element will join 3×3 basketball, BMX and skateboarding at the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area.

Boxing, recently approved for the LA 28 program under its new governing body World Boxing, will hold preliminary matches in the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles and the final stages in the Arena in Downtown Los Angeles.

Hopes that beach volleyball would be staged at popular Venice Beach have been dashed and instead the tournament will take place in the city of Long Beach at Alamitos Beach. Instead Venice Beach will be the home of triathlon and the location of the starting lines for the marathon and cycling road race. Surfing will be held at Trestles Beach in San Clemente, a popular spot for the best waves.

Other venues are listed below. Los Angeles has pledged to stage the Games using only pre-existing or temporary facilities and without any public funding.

The Games will open simultaneously from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium on July 14 and close July 30 in 2028.

The complete list of Olympic sports, disciplines and venues announced by LA 28 Tuesday:

City of Los Angeles – 2028 Host City

3×3 Basketball in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

Baseball in Dodger Stadium in Downtown Los Angeles

Boxing in the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles (preliminaries), Arena in Downtown Los Angeles (finals)

Cycling Road in Venice Beach (starting point)

Marathon in Venice Beach (starting point)

Modern Pentathlon in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

Rhythmic Gymnastics in the USC Sports Center

Squash at the Universal Studios Lot

Triathlon in Venice Beach

City of Carson – 2028 Venue City

Archery in the Stadium in Carson

City Long Beach – 2028 Venue City

Beach Volleyball at Alamitos Beach

Coastal Rowing at the Waterfront in Long Beach

Target Shooting in the Convention Center in Long Beach

Sport Climbing at the Convention Center Lot in Long Beach

City of Anaheim

Volleyball in the Arena in Anaheim

City of Arcadia

Equestrian at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

City of Pomona

Cricket (T20) at the Fairgrounds in Pomona

City of San Clemente

Surfing at Trestles Beach

City of South El Monte

Shotgun Shooting at the Shotgun Center in South El Monte