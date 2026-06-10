New stage set to be added to Olympic bid process designed to address stakeholder feedback and increase transparency

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Kirsty Coventry announced Wednesday that a new stage is set to be added to the Olympic bid process designed to address stakeholder concerns that have emerged from the organization’s ongoing ‘fit the the future’ review.

During an online press conference following an Executive Board meeting at IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, Coventry said “the IOC members have been asking to be more involved. The interested [host bid] parties have asked for more transparency and understanding of the process.”

Based on recommendations from the Future Host Commission, the Executive Board “approved an extra stage in the process which will increase the transparency and will be able to ensure that the membership are involved throughout the process,” Coventry added.

Implementation of the plan is pending IOC Session approval on June 24 when additional information and details about the new stage will be revealed.

The current bid process was launched following a 2019 review under then President Thomas Bach who was looking for a system that would eliminate what he called ‘losers’ of elections, avoiding the potential costs and embarrassment that may deter them from bidding again. Public bid campaigns can be avoided by the interested parties while the Future Host Commission and Executive Board work behind closed doors to vet applicants and recommend their top choice to the IOC membership for ratification.

The Executive Board is able to recommend more than one candidate for election by the members, but to date only one final candidate has been chosen for each edition. The process first drew criticism when Brisbane, Australia was unexpectedly revealed the sole finalist to host in 2032 – blindsiding other interested parties who were also eagerly working on bids. Many IOC members have also expressed concerns that they have no real input in the host selection.

Currently there are two regular stages in the process. ‘Continuous Dialogue’ includes open, non-committal discussions between the Future Host Commission and interested parties to explore the potential to host any future Games. Once the Future Host Commission identifies a qualified bid for a specific edition it can moved to the ‘Targeted Dialogue’ stage where more detailed work is done including planning, feasibility studies and financial and government guarantees – all with the intent that it will be recommended to the Executive Board for election. There is no set timetable for these stages or the election of hosts.

Both French Alps 2030 and Utah 2034 Winter Games were elected following this process. In 2024 the IOC included Switzerland in a newly created stage identified as ‘Privileged Dialogue’ that gives Swiss Olympic an exclusive window until the end of 2027 to develop qualified plans and submit a proposal to host the Winter Games in 2038.

The IOC does not reveal those regions involved in Continuous Dialogue but will publish details about candidates in Targeted Dialogue. Doha in Qatar, Ahmedabad in India, North Jeolla in South Korea and South Africa have announced formalized Olympic bid campaigns and that they have entered Continuous Dialogue with the IOC.

Also expressing interest in 2036, 2040 or 2044 bids include Germany, Santiago in Chile, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Istanbul in Türkiye, Budapest in Hungary and Spain – but formal discussions with the IOC have not been confirmed.