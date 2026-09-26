Munich is Germany’s choice to bid for future Olympic Games, defeating rival Cologne-Rhine-Ruhr in vote

Germany’s sports authority, the DOSB, Saturday afternoon elected Munich to bid for a future Olympic and Paralympic Games over a candidate from Cologne-Rhine-Ruhr region. Plans will be made to vie for the 2036, 2040 or 2044 editions.

If Munich is successful on the international stage it will host its second Games, and the third overall Summer Games for Germany.

The victory on a 91-50 first round vote took place during an extraordinary session of the DOSB in Baden-Baden among 42 Olympic sports federations that were eligible to cast 3 votes each, and the DOSB Executive Board and members.

Munich became the slight favorite coming into the election after the DOSB evaluation commission Thursday scored Munich with 87 out of a possible 100 points while Cologne-Rhine-Ruhr earned 85.

Munich offers a compact concept that leverages the Olympic Park legacy left from the 1972 Games and sports hosting experience that includes the European Championships in 2022. Last October Munich residents overwhelmingly approved the bid through a referendum that revealed 66.4 percent support.

Cologne-Rhine-Ruhr offered Cologne as the lead city but planned a dispersed regional concept using venues where they exist to limit new construction.

On Thursday Berlin was forced to drop from Germany’s Olympic bid race after losing political support. Germany’s leftist Die Linke party will take control of Berlin after winning the most votes in an election Sunday, and the party had been campaigning on an anti-Olympics platform, describing the Games as “a waste of money.”

The decision is a major milestone in Thomas Weikert’s DOSB presidency, who in December 2023 decreed the “Frankfurt Declaration,” a plan to choose a bidder to host a future Summer or Winter Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in June that a new Strategic Dialogue phase of the bid process for 2036 is scheduled to launch March 2027 at the next IOC Session. During this stage, candidates will submit questionnaire responses and conduct site visits for the Future Host Commission who will develop reports for the Executive Board and IOC members. Then in late 2028 qualified bids will be chosen for Targeted Dialogue to set them up for a 2029 final election.

Timelines for 2040 and 2044 have not yet been set.

Doha in Qatar and Ahmedabad in India have already formalized 2036 campaigns.

Other potential 2036 or 2040 bids include South Korea, Santiago in Chile, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Istanbul in Türkiye, Budapest in Hungary, Spain and Italy.

Los Angeles is scheduled to host the 2028 Olympic Games followed by Brisbane in 2032. The Winter Games are to be staged in French Alps in 2030 and Salt Lake City, USA in 2034.