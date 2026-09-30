Jeonbuk remains committed to 2036 Olympic bid despite recent reports of setback

South Korea’s Jeonbuk State “remains committed to pursuing the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” a spokesperson for the project told GamesBids.com following reports last week that the bid has suffered a setback, adding “the bid has not been withdrawn.”

Several domestic news sources revealed Jeonbuk opened discussions with Seoul officials with the intent of fostering a stronger collaboration and possible co-hosting of the Games to help meet International Olympic Committee (IOC) hosting requirements. Plans were already in place for the capital to stage eight different sports if South Korea were elected to host, but new talks are said to include demands for additional key events – including the opening and closing ceremony – to be held in the 1988 Olympics host city.

Due to the impending changes, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism chose to defer the review of Jeonbuk’s plans until implications of the discussions with Seoul have been analyzed.

“The ongoing discussions with Seoul are intended to further develop and refine the Games Concept and hosting plan,” the spokesperson said.

“Jeonbuk State will continue to work closely with the Korean government and the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) to further develop its hosting plan.”

South Korea’s PyeongChang hosted the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in June that a new Strategic Dialogue phase of the bid process is scheduled to launch March 2027 at the next IOC Session. During this stage, candidates will submit questionnaire responses and conduct site visits for the Future Host Commission who will develop reports for the Executive Board and IOC members. Any hopeful bids will need to engage in ongoing dialogue with the IOC before this time to get invited to the process.

Then in late 2028 qualified bids will be chosen for Targeted Dialogue to set them up for a 2029 final election.

In the international race for 2036, South Korea could face an uphill battle in a growing field.

Doha in Qatar and Ahmedabad in India have already formalized 2036 campaigns.

Other potential 2036 or 2040 bids include Santiago in Chile, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Istanbul in Türkiye, Budapest in Hungary, Spain and Italy. Last week Germany’s sports authority (DOSB) chose Munich ahead of Cologne-Rhine-Ruhr to bid for an edition as early as 2036.

Los Angeles is scheduled to host the 2028 Olympic Games followed by Brisbane in 2032. The Winter Games are to be staged in French Alps in 2030 and Salt Lake City, USA in 2034.