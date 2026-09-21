Jeonbuk 2036 Olympic bid suffers setback, putting South Korea’s hosting plans in jeopardy

South Korea’s Jeonbuk State dreamed too big in its bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Organizers announced last week that it will scale back plans to instead seek a co-hosting arrangement with capital Seoul that hosted the nation’s first Olympics in 1988.

The demands for suitable accommodation, venues, transportation and other elements required to successfully host the Games proved too overwhelming for the province as officials raised concerns about costs and risks.

Previously Jeonbuk agreed to share at least eight sports with Seoul while keeping many of the key competitions and events within its borders. Also referred to as North Jeolla, the state about 200 kilometers south of the capital last year earned an unlikely nomination from the Korean Sports and Olympic Committee (KSOC) to bid for the Games after members voted convincingly 49-11 in support of the plan over a competing bid from Seoul.

But earlier this month Jeonbuk Governor Lee Won-taek met with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon to discuss co-hosting plans and domestic reports (including from SBS) suggest Oh demanded that most major events, including the opening and closing ceremonies, be staged in the capital. This discussion triggered South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to suspend its evaluation of Jeonbuk’s bid.

Now, according to SBS, Jeonbuk is holding internal discussions over Seoul’s new demands. But if there are significant changes to plans, the KSOC could restart the domestic bid process – or abandon plans for 2036 altogether.

That could be a problem for South Korea as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in June that a new Strategic Dialogue phase of the bid process is scheduled to launch March 2027 at the next IOC Session. During this stage, candidates will submit questionnaire responses and conduct site visits for the Future Host Commission who will develop reports for the Executive Board and IOC members. Any hopeful bids will need to engage in ongoing dialogue with the IOC before this time to get invited to the process.

Then in late 2028 qualified bids will be chosen for Targeted Dialogue to set them up for a 2029 final election.

The bid’s plans had placed Jeonbuk capital Jeonju in a central role, but sports were to be spread among other cities throughout the region. Outside of the province, Daegu was considered to host shooting and Gwangju football and baseball matches. Officials had said venue and infrastructure work would be necessary with or without and Olympics – and that the Games would help promote more balanced development across South Korea outside of Seoul.

In the international race for 2036, South Korea would face an uphill battle in a growing field.

Doha in Qatar and Ahmedabad in India have already formalized 2036 campaigns.

Other potential 2036 or 2040 bids include Santiago in Chile, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Istanbul in Türkiye, Budapest in Hungary, Spain and Italy. This week Germany’s sports authority will choose from among Berlin, Munich and Rhine-Ruhr for a 2036, 2040 or 2044 bid.

Los Angeles is scheduled to host the 2028 Olympic Games followed by Brisbane in 2032. The Winter Games are to be staged in French Alps in 2030 and Salt Lake City, USA in 2034.