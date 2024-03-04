Istanbul Mayor embraces major sports clubs in support of 2036 Olympic bid during re-election campaign

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on Monday rallied support from the region’s major sports clubs to back a 2036 Olympic Games bid by the city. The Mayor was visiting Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray Sports Club president Dursun Özbek as part of his re-election campaign when he assured that the clubs would be a critical part of the bid.

“Our main goal, the process of bringing the Olympics to Istanbul, is important. Istanbul’s brand clubs should be our biggest companions and biggest stakeholders,” he said according to Türkiye’s Anka Haber New Agency.

“This job has no politics, party or institution; It is possible with an all-out struggle.”

İmamoğlu hopes to win his second term in office in the March 31 municipal election.

Istanbul has been singled out as the only candidate to host the 2027 European Games and is set to be awarded the event later this year. That would establish a foundation for the growth of sport in the region and both the Mayor and Özbek declared they would work together to make it happen, and win the 2036 Olympics.

“We are the nation that manages to come together when necessary. Hopefully we can achieve it without too much delay,” İmamoğlu said.

“It requires a lot of hard work,” Özbek added, “Now March 31st [election] is coming. Hopefully, there will be a good outcome for Türkiye and Istanbul.”

Istanbul is not a stranger to Olympic bids but has yet to win despite several tries. The city failed in five campaigns over two decades including for the 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2020 editions.

Istanbul was considered a frontrunner to host in 2020 until an anti-government protest in the city’s Taksim Square led to nation-wide unrest resulting in several deaths and mass arrests. Tokyo won the bid instead despite concerns about radiation leaks from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant.

But Türkiye is ready to give it another shot.

“In 2036, we will bring this city to experience a year in which we participate at the highest level, win medals at the highest level, and make history with our new generation, our bright young people,” the Mayor said.

“The issue is a national issue. It is a matter of the country’s sports. It is a matter of service to sports. It is a matter of whether every step taken or the foundation laid today will materialize in that way tomorrow.”

There is no set timetable for the awarding of the 2036 Summer Games. Under current International Olympic Committee (IOC) rules interested regions are asked to open a confidential dialogue with the Future Host Commission (FHC) and once one or more qualified candidates are found they are recommended to the IOC Executive Board for election. According to the Chair of the Summer Games FHC Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović that won’t be before “2026 or 2027”.

The IOC has suggested several cities are interested in hosting the 2036 edition. Notably India has mounted an aggressive campaign and Germany has begun a public consultation process to measure interest. South Korea, Indonesia, Qatar and Hungary have also indicated possible bids.

Los Angeles is scheduled to host the 2028 edition with Brisbane, Australia set for 2032. The next Summer Games will take place in July in Paris.