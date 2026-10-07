Is it enough? IOC names seven applicants and deadline for 2036 Olympic bid, but what comes next is critical to restore trust and transparency

Tuesday’s release of information about the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games bid process by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is a step in the direction of transparency – but is it enough?

Along with a 30-page ‘Host Selection Handbook,’ the IOC identified seven nations – Germany, Hungary, India, Qatar, Republic of Korea, South Africa and Türkiye – that have initiated continuous dialogue focused on the 2036 edition, and have suggested that there are “a number of” others engaged in talks to host Games further in the future. October 31 has now been set as a cutoff date for new parties to express interest for 2036.

In June the IOC Session approved a reformed bid process aimed at adding transparency and including non-executive IOC members in the decision pipeline. This was the result of President Kirsty Coventry’s ‘Fit for the Future’ initiative that launched after her election last year. A process in place since 2019 has been widely criticized for its lack of fairness, and for putting full control of the decision-making in the hands of the President and Executive Board (EB).

Naming those seven National Olympic Committees (NOCs) involved in the bid process is a positive step, the first time that information has been revealed at this early stage since Brisbane’s 2032 Olympic bid was named the sole candidate to host in a surprise announcement in 2021. That move left many other hopeful candidates at a sudden loss. Subsequently the EB has named sole candidates French Alps 2030 and Utah 2034 to host the Winter Games and gave an exclusive window of opportunity to Switzerland 2038, leaving other IOC members without influence in the choices.

In addition to identifying the hard cutoff date, the IOC has listed the immediate next steps: virtual presentations by the interested parties to the Future Host Commission will occur in November and IOC feasibility assessments will be completed by March 2027 followed by the launch of the 2036 Strategic Dialogue “by the IOC EB.”

What remains sketchy is the process to cut the seven or more interested parties into a smaller number of candidates, and how those decisions will be made. It’s only described as an EB job. The IOC further lays out that in December 2028, the EB will open a Targeted Dialogue with a select number of Preferred Hosts, a subset of those feasible candidates, and they must then review bids’ final responses to the applicant questionnaire along with full sets of guarantees. Again, this is work by the EB and the President.

There doesn’t seem to be room in the process for the IOC members to have any real input ahead of the host city election which is already scheduled to take place at the IOC Session in mid-2029.

Does a schedule and the identification of interested parties constitute real transparency, or just a gesture to draw attention away from the fact that the EB remains in charge while the other IOC members wait with a rubber stamp? That depends on what happens next.

According to the Host Selection Handbook, the new Strategic Dialogue phase runs like a hybrid of phase 1 and phase 2 of the pre-2019 bid process. Then phase 1 applicants were required to respond to a questionnaire and were given initial evaluations to determine eligibility for a more strenuous phase 2. Phase 1 was open to all interested parties who would only be moved to phase 2 if evaluation scores met technical benchmarks – often several serious bids made it through.

The new Strategic phase is available only by invitation from the Future Host Commission. Of the seven NOCs currently in the queue, there are no indications of how many might get the nod. The Handbook indicates that a technical analysis is part of the decision-making process, but then states “it is the IOC Executive Board’s prerogative to provide strategic direction to reflect the broader priorities of the Olympic Movement.”

Put simply, the EB controls the invitation list for Strategic Dialogue without involvement of the general IOC membership.

In Strategic Dialogue there will be site visits by the Future Host Commission and various updates will be made to IOC members and stakeholders. International Sport Federations will be tasked with reviewing venue proposals and providing feedback.

Targeted Dialogue – the final phase where interested parties are groomed for possible election – is also available only by invitation from the EB who are guided by the Future Host Commission report. According to The Handbook “the IOC Executive Board will invite a number of Interested Parties to enter Targeted Dialogue as Preferred Hosts for the 2036 Olympic Games.”

Then after the results of Targeted Dialogue the Future Host Commission will prepare “a report for the Executive Board to decide which Preferred Host(s) should be put forward for election by the IOC Session,” according to The Handbook.

This is where everything could change and give the IOC membership some real input, or things could remain exactly as they have been in recent years with the EB in full control.

In pre-2019 processes the EB always had a say of what cities would be put to the Session for possible election, and the governing Board frequently approved all candidates to appear on the final ballot allowing the Session to ultimately decide the winner. For each of 2030, 2032 and 2034 only one candidate was elevated to Preferred Candidate in Targeted Dialogue before being awarded the Games, but it seems now “a number” of interested parties will get that opportunity.

But will the EB now choose to put more then one Preferred Candidate on the final Session ballot allowing the full IOC membership to select their final choice? In recent decades IOC members have valued their opportunity to choose from among three, four or as many as five possible hosts on the final election ballot – giving them a real say on who will host the Games.

Coventry has put the pieces in place that could facilitate a return to traditional competitive bid races, but it’s really up to the EB – and ultimately the President herself – to execute in a way that makes it so. Otherwise the entire new process is just a mirage.

Last week Munich won the domestic vote to represent Germany. Budapest would be Hungary’s bid and Ahmedabad has been named by India.

Jeonbuk State has proposed a joint bid with Seoul for the Republic of Korea and Doha would represent Qatar.

Istanbul is likely Türkiye’s choice as host while South Africa has yet to narrow down its lead city in what would be Africa’s first-ever Games.