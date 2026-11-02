IOC confirms seven applicants meet deadline to bid for 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Seven National Olympic Committees (NOCs) have met the October 31 deadline set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to express interest in bidding to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Germany, Hungary, India, Qatar, Republic of Korea, South Africa and Türkiye have entered the race according to a statement released by the IOC Monday, and the door has now been shut on any additional applications.

“This will be the first edition of the Olympic Games to be elected under the Fit for the Future changes,” IOC Member and Future Host Commission Chair Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović said regarding a new bid process unveiled by IOC President Kirsty Coventry in June.

“The strong interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics shows that countries across the world recognize the enduring social and economic value the Games can have for local communities. We will continue to work closely with all seven Interested Parties to support them in developing their projects,” the former President of Croatia added.

The IOC is expected to view remote presentations by the seven applicants over the next month before developing a report that will be used to create a short list next March. Successful bids will then enter a Strategic Dialogue phase and undergo further scrutiny before a further cut takes place around December 2028 marking the beginning of a Targeted Dialogue phase. One or more candidates will then be put to the IOC Session in 2029 for the final host election.

The naming of interested parties and a set timeline brings the process back to the era of transparency that ended in 2019 when then IOC President Thomas Bach cloaked the selection process, giving interested parties complete privacy until a preferred candidate was named. That tactic was aimed to eliminate what Bach suggested was “too many losers” of a battle royale style election.

Munich has won the domestic vote to represent Germany. Budapest would be Hungary’s bid and Ahmedabad has been named by India.

Jeonbuk State has proposed a joint bid with Seoul for the Republic of Korea, but for the time being the Korean Sports and Olympic Committee says the state is being considered alone.

Doha, having failed in bids for the 2016 and 2020 editions, is set to represent Qatar.

Istanbul is likely Türkiye’s choice as host while South Africa last month chose Durban as its lead city for 2036 or 2040.

The next Summer Games will be staged in Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane, Australia in 2032.