Hamburg’s Olympic bid scuppered again as lost referendum eliminates city from Germany’s plans

Hamburg’s Olympic dreams ended Sunday night as a result of a municipal referendum after a majority voted against the proposed German project.

According to local media almost half of eligible voters cast ballots with 54.9 percent (354,689) casting ‘no’ votes and only 45.1 percent (291,357) agreeing to pursue the bid. The vote is considered binding for the senate and organizers immediately cancelled the bid.

Almost 11 years ago Hamburg lost a similar vote, ending its campaign to host the 2024 Olympics and nudging the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to award the Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Games in a single allocation instead. That November 2015 referendum was decided with a slimmer margin: 51.7 percent ‘no’ and 48.3 percent ‘yes’.

Three other German bids remain in the race for a domestic nomination to bid to host a 2036, 2040 or 2044 edition of the Games and full plans are to be submitted to the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) by June 4.

Voters in Munich, site of the terror-stained 1972 Olympics, approved that city’s bid last October 26 through a referendum garnering 66.4 percent support. A Rhine-Ruhr region bid won a similar ballot in April when 66.4 percent of voters approved plans.

Capital Berlin does not require a referendum to lodge a bid and last week the state parliament voted to approve the plan to move to the next stage. Last week an unofficial survey revealed an overwhelming 67 percent of respondents are against a bid to host the Olympics as early as 2036 – the 100th anniversary of the Nazi-led edition preceding World War II. Only 27 percent support the plan and 6 percent remain undecided.

Olympics opposition group NOlympia is pushing for a referendum in that city to allow voters to determine whether the costs and risks are worth staging the event.

The DOSB is expected to choose the German candidate and the desired target year during a meeting on September 26.

Should Munich get the nod, sailing events will take place in Kiel where 63.5 percent gave their approval in a referendum on April 19. Berlin has chosen Rostock-Warnemünde, but Rhine-Ruhr has yet to confirm a choice for the sailing competitions.

In the international race for 2036, Germany would face an uphill battle in a crowded field. IOC president Kirsty Coventry called for a review of the Olympic bid process last July and it has since been on hold with no timeline in place.

Doha in Qatar, Ahmedabad in India and North Jeolla in South Korea have formalized 2036 campaigns.

Other potential 2036 or 2040 bids include Santiago in Chile, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Istanbul in Türkiye, Budapest in Hungary and Spain.

Los Angeles is scheduled to host the 2028 Olympic Games followed by Brisbane in 2032. The Winter Games are to be staged in French Alps in 2030 and Salt Lake City, USA in 2034.