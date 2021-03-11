“We take nothing for granted” Australian PM tells IOC in support of Brisbane 2032 Olympics

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Thursday pledged strong support for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic bid during a presentation to the 137th International Olympic Committee (IOC) all-members session.

“Every level of Government is working together to deliver Brisbane 2032,” Morrison said, joined in a prerecorded video by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Brisbane Mayor Adrian Schrinner and Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) President and IOC Vice President John Coates.

“We will leave nothing to chance as we work with you during this period of targeted dialogue.

“We want to be a trusted, thorough and reliable partner of the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee.”

Last month Brisbane’s bid was selected for targeted dialogue by the IOC, a move that all but assures the Australian city will be elected to host the Games once the details are worked out. The Session could rubber-stamp approval for the bid as early as July ahead of the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

IOC’s Future Host Commission chair Kristin Kloster Aasen pointed to a strong technical assessment, high third party scores, favorable economic assessment, alignment with IOC goals and broad support from the public and private sectors as key factors in choosing Brisbane to move to the next stage.

An IOC sponsored poll conducted by Publicis Sport and Entertainment in January revealed 66 percent across Australia support a possible 2032 Games with only 14 percent opposed. A referendum is not legally required for the bid and organizers do not plan to hold a public vote on plans.

“It was clear, very clear, that one project and only one project met all the opportunities you have seen in the public feasibility assessment and that project was Brisbane,” Kloster Aasen said.

Morrison added “We’ll be a certain partner in uncertain times.”

“We take nothing for granted and look forward to working with you.

“There is so much more ahead and the ultimate decision is yours.

“It would be a great honor for Australia to once again host your Games.”

Australia has hosted the Games twice in Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.