Riyadh 2030 Proposes Asian Sports Confederation and Athletes’ Academy As Part Of Asian Games Bid

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh 2030 Asian Games bid Wednesday released details of a comprehensive plan to support the growth of Asian sport federations and National Olympic Committees ahead of, and as a legacy of a potential Games.

This announcement ups the ante in the final lap of a fierce race between regional rivals Riyadh and neighboring Doha in Qatar, the latter seeking to host its second Asian Games after staging the event in 2006. Saudi Arabia has never hosted.

Both bids have elevated their projects as national priorities that are fully aligned with long-term plans.

The Capital revealed its Asian Sports Development offer that it plans to avail to all Asian stakeholders should Riyadh be elected to host the world’s second largest multi-sport event when the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) votes for a winner at its General Assembly in Muscat, Oman next Wednesday (December 16).

In collaboration with the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Sport, the organizing committee plans to “facilitate collaboration and provide assistance to stakeholders; support regional stakeholders in promoting and developing their OCA programs; assist with the implementation of promotional, education and sport programs; and liaise with public authorities and regional sports organizations.”

The bid suggests this work will help ensure a Games in Riyadh will leave a lasting legacy across Asia.

Notably, Riyadh 2030 will endeavor to launch an Asian Sports Confederation (ASC) designed to coordinate and represent common interests and goals of Asian federations and promote its brand and values.

The bid is also offering access to a new Asian Sports Olympic Academy that “will drive the development of Asian regional sports and promote their popularity,” according to a statement.

The Olympic Academy will offer the chance for partner National Olympic Committees to send their athletes to “train and reach peak performance in readiness for the 2030 Asian Games.”

Riyadh 2030 President who also serves as President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Alfaisal said “Riyadh 2030 is driven by our transformative vision to realize the long-term benefits of sport, connect with new audiences and inspire further participation in sports domestically and across Asia.”

“If we are chosen to host the Games, we will ensure that Riyadh 2030 is a platform for all of Asia to benefit.

“We are entirely committed to working as a trusted partner of the OCA, and Asia’s NOCs and AFs to leave an enduring legacy. Our offer will implement tangible initiatives in the build up to, during and the years that follow the 2030 Asian Games.”

Riyadh’s promises to deliver new state-of-the-art facilities that are already planned for construction over the next ten years, along with some venues that are already in place. Doha will mostly leverage venues that were built for the 2006 Asian Games and the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.