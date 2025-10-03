Emir of Qatar touts Doha’s 2036 Olympic bid to UN describing the Games as “a platform for promoting peace and understanding”

Last week the Emir of Qatar addressed the United Nations General Assembly on issues occurring in the Middle East, and he took the opportunity elevate capital Doha’s Olympic bid and its relevance in the nation’s overall vision.

“Doha has long stood as a global capital hosting major political, economic, and sporting events, and acting as a hub that brings together leaders and decision-makers from around the world to deliberate and devise realistic solutions to common global challenges,” Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani told diplomats.

“The confidence placed on us by the international community rests on a track record of successful organizational achievements the state of Qatar has realized over the years.”

Doha’s bids to host the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games were both rejected due to climate concerns after organizers planned to stage the event in the fall – outside the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) preferred window – to avoid the extreme summertime heat. But in an unprecedented decision, the 2022 FIFA World Cup staged in the capital was moved from the summer to December to ensure the safety of athletes and spectators.

Qatar is scheduled to host the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2027 and the 2030 Asian Games, and has previously staged several international sport meets.

“Building on this solid legacy, we have submitted our bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, out of conviction that sport is not a mere competition but a bridge for connecting peoples and a platform for promoting peace and understanding,” he said.

The IOC has since softened its stance on staging the Games in July and August, where it best fits the global sports calendar and high-paying broadcast partner schedules. Former IOC president Thomas Bach last year said his organization must consider other dates for the Games to address climate change and to be able to continue to include all nations on the various continents.

New IOC president Kirsty Coventry has called for a review of the Olympic bid process to further address these issues and the site selection process in general, and as a result bidding has been put on hold with no timeline in place for the 2036 Games. Despite that, Qatar formally launched its bid in July.

Doha joins Ahmedabad in India as those nations that have formalized campaigns.

Other potential 2036 bids include Nusantara in Indonesia, North Jeolla in South Korea and Santiago in Chile. Interest has also been expressed by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Germany, Istanbul in Türkiye, Budapest in Hungary and Spain.

Los Angeles is scheduled to host the 2028 Olympic Games followed by Brisbane in 2032. The Winter Games are to be staged in Milano-Cortina, Italy in February 2026 followed by French Alps in 2030 and Salt Lake City, USA in 2034.