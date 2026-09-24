Berlin drops bid, Munich rises to favorite as Germany sets to choose contender to host Olympics in 2036, 2040 or 2044

Berlin has been forced to drop from Germany’s Olympic bid race after losing political support, it was announced Thursday – just two days before the nation’s sports authority (DOSB) is set to nominate its candidate to host in 2036, 2040 or 2044.

Germany’s leftist Die Linke party will take control of Berlin after winning the most votes in an election Sunday, and the party had been campaigning on an anti-Olympics platform, describing the Games as “a waste of money.” Outgoing Mayor Kai Wegner has now withdrawn plans after an estimated €6 million (USD $6.8 million) was spent to prepare the bid. The capital notoriously hosted the Nazi-led 1936 Olympics and had been working on plans for the Games’ return for several years.

That leaves 1972 host city Munich and the Cologne-Rhine-Ruhr region as final candidates nearing the conclusion of a two-year campaign to bring the Games back to Germany.

Hamburg dropped its bid in May after residents voted 54.9 percent against plans in a referendum. The city’s bid was also defeated by a vote ahead of a campaign to host in 2024.

Munich has been given the slight edge ahead of Saturday’s vote according to a German media DW report that says the DOSB evaluation commission rated the city 87.03 out of 100 points with Cologne-Rhine-Ruhr behind at 85.02. Berlin remained in the report and scored 76.64.

Last October Munich residents overwhelmingly approved the bid through a referendum that revealed 66.4 percent support. In April nearly two-thirds supported the Cologne-Rhine-Ruhr project in a similar vote. Berlin did not hold a referendum.

Munich offers a compact concept that leverages the Olympic Park legacy left from the 1972 Games and sports hosting experience that includes the European Championships in 2022. Cologne-Rhine-Ruhr offers Cologne as the lead city but has planned a dispersed regional concept using venues where they exist to limit new construction.

The election will take place at an extraordinary session of the DOSB starting 9:00am local time in Baden-Baden with 144 votes at stake spread among 42 Olympic sports federations and the DOSB Executive Board and members. Federations are able to cast three votes each.

The DOSB has yet to confirm which year they will initially target, or if they will forward a bid for 2036, 2040 or 2044 at all.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in June that a new Strategic Dialogue phase of the bid process for 2036 is scheduled to launch March 2027 at the next IOC Session. During this stage, candidates will submit questionnaire responses and conduct site visits for the Future Host Commission who will develop reports for the Executive Board and IOC members. Then in late 2028 qualified bids will be chosen for Targeted Dialogue to set them up for a 2029 final election.

Timelines for 2040 and 2044 have not yet been set.

Doha in Qatar and Ahmedabad in India have already formalized 2036 campaigns.

Other potential 2036 or 2040 bids include South Korea, Santiago in Chile, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Istanbul in Türkiye, Budapest in Hungary, Spain and Italy.

Los Angeles is scheduled to host the 2028 Olympic Games followed by Brisbane in 2032. The Winter Games are to be staged in French Alps in 2030 and Salt Lake City, USA in 2034.