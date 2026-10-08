The leaked Brisbane 2032 Olympic emblems – not the first time an official launch was spoiled

Last Friday the emblems for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games were revealed, by a leak, when organizers accidentally published the emblems’ explainer video on YouTube while scheduling it to go live after the official reveal ceremony scheduled on Monday. Oops!

An elaborate week-long social media teaser campaign and an organized grand reveal featuring 12 Australian sporting greats at five iconic locations across Queensland were somewhat anti-climactic after hundreds of media outlets around the world flashed the cockatoo-themed image across their apps and websites.

The emblem reveal is a huge milestone during the organization of the Games. It sets the tone for the branding and the future look of the Games, and it serves as a low-key marketing launch. Now merchandise can feature the official brand marks that will be in play during the Games and official sponsors will be able to activate with recognizable branding.

The emblems serve as a source of pride for the hosting nation and will become an internationally famous mark during the few weeks surrounding the Olympics and Paralympics.

During reveals, millions brace themselves for a first glimpse that could bring joy, disgust or a combination of both.

Brisbane’s logos, according to official sources is aimed to evoke the cockatoo’s crest as a living torch – an iconic element of the Games.

“A universal symbol that stands for unity and hope and the fire that burns inside all Australians for sport,” the Olympic website claims.

“Distinctive. Unmistakably Queensland. And a little bit cheeky.”

The logo is simple, memorable and reminiscent of the basic abstract logos of the past like Barcelona’s 1992 three-color human figure and the Sydney 2000 emblem dubbed “millennium man.”

Brisbane’s logo includes color gradients in the crest feature, something some logo aficionados frown upon – but the simple concept and basic but unique font help flatten the look.

Some past emblems flopped out of the gate. London’s 2012 logo evoked x-rated imagery starring famous characters from the long-running Simpsons television show, and an accompanying animated video was said to induce epileptic seizures. The originally released Tokyo 2020 logo was later withdrawn amid allegations of plagiarism from the designer of a Belgian theatre brand – the look was remarkably similar. The theatre sued the International Olympic Committee (IOC), forcing Tokyo 2020 to design a new concept.

The biggest logo leak and reveal event spoiler in recent history came six weeks before Beijing 2008 was to release its brand at a huge celebration. That logo first appeared in this space, published on GamesBids.com after a prying reader found a monochrome version in trademark databases in the United States and Europe and sent us a copy.

The emblem was originally scheduled for launch at a ceremony on May 25, 2003 but was delayed three months due to the outbreak of the SARS virus in China. During that window, the trademark register went live and the organizing committee could not stop the eventual exposure.

After publication on GamesBids.com the logo circulated on major news platforms internationally, but Beijing’s big reveal ceremony went on as planned.