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The leaked Brisbane 2032 Olympic emblems – not the first time an official launch was spoiled

Important Olympic logo launches come with risks and challenges, few get through unscathed

Posted by Robert Livingstone on October 8, 2026.

A senior producer and award-winning journalist covering Olympic bid business as founder of GamesBids.com as well as providing freelance support for print and Web publications around the world. Robert Livingstone is a member of the Olympic Journalists Association and the International Society of Olympic Historians.

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