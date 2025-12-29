GamesBids.com Top Ten: Olympic Bid Stories of 2025 and More

GamesBids.com presents the 18th annual Top Ten list of Olympic Bid Stories for 2025. These stories impacted the course of Olympic host bids, or the Olympic bid process, and formed interesting plot lines and story arcs for the year. Highlighted by the election of new IOC president Kirsty Coventry, our scope also includes stories about individual bids by sports or venues for Olympic program inclusion. This year ends with some uncertainty, and this is how we got here! [Top Story #10 on page 2]