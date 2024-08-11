Dear LA 2028: Will you please reconsider bringing breaking back to the Olympics?

Dear LA 2028,

Maybe you were watching, like me, the exciting and inspiring breaking competitions at Place de la Concorde in the Paris Olympics Friday and Saturday. Or perhaps you were busy rehearsing for the handover segment of the closing ceremony Sunday or were distracted by the USA vs. France men’s basketball final – understandable. If so, please review the thrilling matches on demand.

I’m sure you’ll agree, the sport needs to return to the Games in 2028.

But I know, you’ve already said ‘no’.

Paris 2024 surprisingly adapted the 128 year old Olympic institution to the ever emerging hip hop culture, and not the other way around – and it noticeably clicked. Allowing athletes to identify with their stage names instead of their passport identifications resonated with the mood from the moment China’s 671 made her first drop and Japan’s HIRO10 delivered his first freeze.

Watching Ami of Japan win gold in the b-girls tournament and Phil Wizard of Canada becoming b-boys champion were refreshing and novel Olympic experiences. The unique blend of music, art, sport and comradery is exactly what the Olympics – and the world – needs. It was a great way to bring 17 days of nerve-racking and intense Olympics competitions to an end.

I know you’ve already made up your mind. I know the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has already set and sealed the sports that will be staged in 2028. But just in case there is any wiggle room at all, please consider this.

The entire roster of athletes at the Paris Olympics approaches 11,000 across 32 sports. The b-boys and b-girls breaking tournaments are comprised of only 16 athletes each for a total of 32, and maybe even less if you exclude that ‘unique’ Australian b-girl performing under the name RAYGUN.

You already added four new team sports in LA – baseball/softball, cricket, flag football and lacrosse – all requiring much larger athlete contingents in more complex venues.

Surely you could squeeze in breaking.

Nothing needs to be built or added to host breaking, except maybe a DJ booth and a circular mat. In Paris, breaking was staged in the temporary 3X3 Basketball venue at La Concorde in the two days following the 3X3 tournament. The facility was easily transformed overnight and housed over 4000 hip-hopping spectators.

It kept La Concorde urban sports park busy and energetic for two more days running up to the closing ceremony. It became the heartbeat of the Games in the final stretch.

And in case you’re worried about having to forge a bunch of extra medals, don’t worry. Of 329 gold medal events in Paris, breaking only counted for 2.

But despite the sports’ very light footprint at the Olympic Games, its impact was profound. From a quick scan of the spectators at La Concorde and those I spoke with who streamed or even consumed the event on social media, I learned that breaking attracted a whole new audience to the Olympics.

Take a look, you’ll notice less spectators were wearing team colors and more were adorned in the mode of hip hop. Olympic breaking memes were, and continue to be viral across social media channels. And most importantly the event reached many young people who may have been inspired that breaking, and non-traditional creative sports, can be a way forward in a healthy and productive lifestyle.

And everyone saw the athletes having fun in a less structured but competitive atmosphere where athletes supported one another in friendly battles. That’s a great look for the Olympic Games.

I’m not usually a big fan of judged sports, but breaking is a notable exception.

Breaking is scored across six categories: creativity, personality, technique, variety, performativity and musicality. Personality is the element that stands out to me.

We need more sports that allow athletes to express themselves freely. We need to encourage athletes to demonstrate who they are an not only to conform to the structured rules. We need more young people to understand that there is a place for them at the Olympic Games – and sport in general.

Surely these are values embraced by LA 28.

I know organizing the Games is complex and daunting. I know the ‘breaking at LA 28’ ship has already sailed.

So if there is absolutely nothing you can do to add this shining beacon to the Los Angeles Games, perhaps you can pass this note on to Brisbane 2032. I hope they’ll know what to do.