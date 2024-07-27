Soggy, made-for-TV Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony experiment will probably be the last

From the Trocadéro in Paris, France – Don’t get me wrong, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony in the French capital Friday night was exceptional. But I don’t think it’s the kind of ceremony that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will want to do again.

Typically held in an Olympic Stadium, instead Paris chose to open the Games by floating athletes on boats down the Seine River among performances on barges and along the banks. It was kind of fun.

For television and streaming video it was a creative success. It showcased Paris and the Seine River to audiences with artistic tableaus that were performed between smaller sections of the previously lengthy and mundane parade of nations. It was indeed dynamic and entertaining and it prevented you from switching to something else after your country’s athletes marched in.

Sure, it was a little soggy for those in person and everyone feared that security risks would ruin the show – until they didn’t – but those are out of the organizing committee’s control

To billions across the world, it was quite a show. That should be more than enough, right?

Well not exactly.

The formalities, including speeches by the Presidents of the IOC and Paris 2024, and the official opening declaration by French President Emmanuel Macron happened at Trocadéro, right at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. The IOC members, heads of state, other foreign dignitaries, VIPs and people important to the Olympic Movement were there too.

With rain pouring down starting just minutes into the show, it took almost three hours for any live action to take place in the venue. Until then, everyone was getting wet watching a big screen with things going on elsewhere.

Spectators who spent large sums on premium tickets along the banks of the river were only able to watch a short segment live, then view the rest on a screen.

Nobody had planned to watch three hours of television in the rain.

National leaders were cheering and waving to their teams on the screen, but they couldn’t be seen or heard. The athletes couldn’t wave directly back.

The VIP section was mostly under cover but the first few rows were exposed to the downpour. Many of those seated there donned clear plastic ponchos. Others just left, exposing large sections of empty seats when the formalities finally began.

IOC President Thomas Bach could be seen chatting with those around him, oblivious that national teams were being welcomed on the big screen. Others were easily disengaged and lost interest.

When the athletes finally started trickling into Trocadéro after disembarking from their river cruise from the Olympic Village – at least the few who didn’t opt out to instead return to the Village to dry up – they arrived in those same clear plastic ponchos. Sometimes they entered Trocadéro to cheers just as another national team was being welcomed on the big screen from the Seine. It was a bit confusing.

Then they stood, and they waited for something to happen. It took a while. They looked very bored. There wasn’t much for them to do.

Yes, there was that Eiffel Tower laser show – one of the most spectacular things I’ve ever seen so I won’t describe it with words (sorry, you missed it and really had to be there). Then Celine Dion – again, no words – watch it on demand.

But then we got a short peak at the torch relay before it left the stadium and headed to the Louvre. That looked awesome, too bad no one was there to see it live. National sport heroes Marie-José Pérec and Teddy Riner lit a hot air balloon cauldron that lifted into the sky.

For the athletes, it was a nice river cruise, but not much else for them. Aren’t they supposed to be the center of the Games?

It seems like the IOC were left out of their own party and they can’t be liking that. Their international guests seemed disappointed too.

I loved the show, but I could have seen it on TV.

The IOC wants a show that involves them, and where the athletes are front-and-center and engaged. They want to celebrate.

Thanks Paris. Next Opening Ceremonies are scheduled for Los Angeles 2028 – inside the historic Memorial Coliseum for a record third time.