Paris 2024 in photos: Sunshine welcomes beach volleyball; Summer heats up swimming

From Main Press Center at Palais des Congrès in Paris, France – More exclusive images from the Paris 2024 Olympics as the rain clears, the sun shines and the temperature rises. Early rounds of beach volleyball are underway at the temporary picturesque Eiffel Tower Stadium and we’re almost midway through the swim competitions at La Défense Arena featuring a temporary pool in the new basketball complex.

