Paris 2024 in photos: Sunshine welcomes beach volleyball; Summer heats up swimming

From Main Press Center at Palais des Congrès in Paris, France – More exclusive images from the Paris 2024 Olympics as the rain clears, the sun shines and the temperature rises. Early rounds of beach volleyball are underway at the temporary picturesque Eiffel Tower Stadium and we’re almost midway through the swim competitions at La Défense Arena featuring a temporary pool in the new basketball complex.
Click images to enlarge. More exclusive photos here.
Summer McIntosh from Canada acknowledging her parents after her gold medal victory in the Women’s 400m individual medley at La Défense Arena Paris 2024 Olympics July 29, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Summer McIntosh from Canada enroute to gold medal victory by almost 6 seconds in the Women’s 400m individual medley at La Défense Arena Paris 2024 Olympics July 29, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Summer McIntosh from Canada celebrates her gold medal in the Women’s 400m individual medley at La Défense Arena Paris 2024 Olympics July 29, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Canada vs. Paraguay beach volleyball at Eiffel Tower Stadium at Paris 2024 Olympics, July 29, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Canadians Melissa Humana-Paredes (foreground) and Brandie Wilkerson in beach volleyball at Eiffel Tower Stadium at Paris 2024 Olympics, July 29, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Canadian Brandie Wilkerson in beach volleyball at Eiffel Tower Stadium at Paris 2024 Olympics, July 29, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com