Paris 2024 in photos: Overtime thrills and Snoop Dogg sighting at football, and more

Japan vs. USA quarter final women’s football match at Parc des Princes at Paris 2024 Olympics August 3, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com

From Parc des Princes in Paris, France – Team USA women shine on the 3X3 basketball court and on the football pitch. Exclusive photos of the team’s thrilling overtime win against Japan under the careful watch of Snoop Dogg.

Take a look! Click images to enlarge. More exclusive photos here.