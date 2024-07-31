Paris 2024 in photos: Jaw-dropping views of Eiffel Tower Stadium from above

From the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France – Described as the jewel of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Eiffel Tower Stadium stages the beach volleyball competition and offers stunning views of the Eiffel Tower with plenty of spectator capacity and great sightlines.

Typically seen with the Eiffel Tower in the background, our photographer shot this series (below) from the second floor of the iconic monument – above the level Canadian singer Celine Dion now famously performed Hymne à l’amour while the cauldron was lit at the Paris 2024 opening ceremony. She was facing the opposite direction, toward Trocadéro and Champions Park.

Take a look! Click images to enlarge. More exclusive photos here.