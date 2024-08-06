Close

Paris 2024 in photos: Fencing medals at Grand Palais and closest 100m Olympic final ever at Stade de France

Posted by Robert Livingstone on August 6, 2024.
Injured Mo Ziwei of China is consoled by Enzo Lefort of France during the men's foil team table of 8 in fencing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Aug. 4, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
From Stade de France in Paris, France – The closest 100m final in Olympics history tops of our photo gallery after the weekend. There were more medalists from the Stade de France in athletics and plenty of medal events from the Grand Palais where the fencing tournament is about to wrap up.

Take a look! Click images to enlarge. More exclusive photos here.

Team USA’s Noah Lyles celebrates men’s 100m gold medal at Stade de France August 4, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Runners midway through men’s 100m semi-final at Paris 2024 Olympics at Stade de France ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
A photo finish results in Team USA’s Noah Lyles winning men’s 100m gold by 5/1000 of a second at Paris 2024 Olympics at Stade de France ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Team USA’s Noah Lyles celebrates men’s 100m gold medal at Stade de France August 4, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Gold medalist Yaroslava Mahuchikh, and bronze medalist Iryna Gerashchenko, both of Ukraine, celebrate after women’s high jump final at Paris 2024 Olympics, Aug. 4, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Team Canada’s Ethan Katzberg dominates in men’s hammer throw at Paris 2024 Olympics at Stade de France August 4, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Women's 800m semi final field at the Paris 2024 Olympics in Stade de France, Aug. 4, 2024
Injured Mo Ziwei of China is consoled by Enzo Lefort of France during the men’s foil team table of 8 in fencing at Grand Palais at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Aug. 4, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Mo Ziwei of China battles Enzo Lefort of France during the men’s foil team table of 8 in fencing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Aug. 4, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Team France during the men’s foil team table of 8 in fencing at Grand Palais at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Aug. 4, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Snoop Dogg watches athletics at Stade de France August 4, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Mo Ziwei of China battles Enzo Lefort of France during the men’s foil team table of 8 in fencing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Aug. 4, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com

A senior producer and award-winning journalist covering Olympic bid business as founder of GamesBids.com as well as providing freelance support for print and Web publications around the world. Robert Livingstone is a member of the Olympic Journalists Association and the International Society of Olympic Historians.

